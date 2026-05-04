Toronto's Former Parking Lot Is Now A Whimsical Canadian Beach With Lakefront Views

For much of the 20th century, Toronto's harborfront was defined by factories, working docks, and asphalt, not sun and sand. But there are now a few spots where the city is reinventing its industrial edges into places where people can actually relax and enjoy the lake views. One of these is Sugar Beach — a small urban beach marked by bubblegum-pink umbrellas and candy cane-striped rocks. It's a spot Torontonians love to visit for its vistas over Lake Ontario and for its peaceful atmosphere in the midst of the city's buzz.

Before it earned its sand and signature sweet touches, Sugar Beach was simply a slab of asphalt serving as a parking lot next to the still-operating Redpath Sugar Refinery. There's a chance that, while you're relaxing under one of its pink umbrellas, you'll see workers moving shipments on the dock and even smell the raw sugar as it's unloaded from ships. You could linger on the sand and admire the harbor views, or explore some of the other areas that make up the beach, including a promenade outfitted with maple trees and an event space, all within minutes of Toronto's busy core.