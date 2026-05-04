This Major California Rail System Could Face Shut Downs, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Transit Options

Good public transportation can make a city more livable. Instead of the hassle of sitting in traffic and yelling at that guy who just cut you off, you can read, nap, or even get some work done during your morning and evening commutes. However, with so many people working from home these days, fewer riders are taking the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains in Northern California. Depending on what happens in the November 2026 local elections, that could mean drastic cuts, leaving travelers with fewer options. (If you're not familiar with the Bay Area, it's named for San Francisco Bay, and includes cities like Oakland, the foodie capital of the country, San Jose, Berkeley, as well as the industrial region known as Silicon Valley.)

According to a post on the BART website, the pandemic and the shift to remote work caused a major drop in ridership and, in turn, revenue. Pandemic-era funding is expected to run out in 2026. While some cuts have already been made, additional reductions could include station closures, fewer trains, higher fares, and earlier closure times. The site says, "Without new funding, BART may not be able to sustain even reduced service for more than one or two years." To put the drop in ridership in perspective, the agency reports that 118 million riders in fiscal year 2019, before the pandemic, compared with 52.7 million in fiscal year 2025.