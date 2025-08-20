Maine's Easternmost State Park Is A Misty Coastal Gem With Soaring Cliffs, Whale-Watching, And A Historic Lighthouse

Watching the light begin to burn through the early morning mists at Quoddy Head State Park, you won't just be enjoying a shoreline sunrise; you'll also be one of the first people in the United States to see the sunrise that day. As America's easternmost point, this ruggedly beautiful park is also home to craggy cliffs, abundant plants, and unbelievable wildlife. It's far more than just a fun fact or an interesting point on the map — it's a natural escape for stunning hikes and unique history.

Quoddy Head takes its name from the Native American Passamaquoddy tribe. It means "fertile and beautiful place," and anyone who visits this serene spot by the sea would have to agree with that assessment. If you're heading to Maine to see the postcard-worthy scenery of Acadia National Park, Quoddy Head State Park and the rest of the Downeast region are excellent add-ons to round out your trip.

It takes a little more than two hours to drive to Quoddy Head from Acadia and Bar Harbor, or around three if you travel along the Bold Coast National Scenic Byway. The state park is just 10 minutes outside of the charming seaside town of Lubec, where you'll find the nearest shops, restaurants, and places to stay.