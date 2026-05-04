Why There's Simply No Need For A Travel Neck Pillow Anymore
Any trip involving a flight — even a short weekend getaway — can be stressful: You need to weigh your carry-on and check that it has the correct dimensions, charge up every electronic device for non-stop entertainment, and ensure that you've packed all the necessary sleep accoutrements, so you don't land completely exhausted. Of course, your trusty travel kit probably includes a neck pillow, as this is one of the flight attendant-approved tips for getting better sleep on a plane and one of the best ways to survive ultra-long-haul flights. However, lightweight travelers may find this item to be an annoying burden — it doesn't really fit any place where it would be easily accessible (in the front-seat pocket or in your purse or backpack), unless it's inflatable (and decidedly less comfortable), and you could forget it on the aircraft. But what if you didn't need a neck pillow? What if an everyday item could be used instead to give you the uninterrupted rest you crave? Well, TikTok has once again provided the solution, with an ingenious travel hack that means there's simply no need for a neck pillow anymore.
The hack involves using a typical scarf to create a kind of hammock for your head. While it's not clear who first invented the hack, it's gone viral, making the rounds on multiple social media platforms. TikToker @stonecooperjewelry posted a video explaining the trick in January 2025, and it's had tens of thousands of interactions since then. And user @hkisaway, who shared their own version on TikTok in April 2026, has racked up more than 10 million views, 674,000 likes, 2,300 comments, and 75,000 saves as of this writing. One commenter simply wrote, "You. Are. A. FREAKING. GENIUS!!!" while another added, "Run for president."
How to create your own neck-scarf head hammock
@hkisaway
no neck pillows allowed♬ Just A Girl - No Doubt
To try this trick, wear your preferred scarf on the plane. When you're ready for a nap, remove it and wrap it around the headrest. Ensure that the scarf goes between your own seat and the cushion or articulating headrest — you don't want to incite a plane-rage incident with the person behind you by covering their screen and preventing them from enjoying "A Minecraft Movie" in peace. The scarf should sit comfortably under your chin, where you'll then tie a knot to create a makeshift sling. Adjust as needed so it fits snugly around your neck — this will prevent your head from bobbing around as the plane moves, which is unfortunately what happens when you try to nap against the seat cushion.
Several content creators have modified this idea further, using eye masks and other items instead of a scarf. Shorter passengers have even made hammocks for their feet by wrapping scarves around their table trays, as a video from UNILAD Adventure shows.
Before creating your own head hammock, though, be aware that it may pose a safety risk. While social media platforms can be a great resource, and you can even plan your next vacation using TikTok, remember that most content creators are not health, safety, or travel experts. On Instagram, where @hkisaway's video was re-shared, one user commented, "There's a reason seat belts don't go around the neck (planes, automobiles, basically any moving vehicle)." Whether self-strangulation is an inherent risk here isn't certain. But when you try it, choose a scarf with a smooth fabric, and keep the knot loosely tied, so it can easily come undone in an emergency. And first and foremost, always listen to the instructions of your flight crew — your safety is more important than a comfy doze.