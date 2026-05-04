Why There's Simply No Need For A Travel Neck Pillow Anymore

Any trip involving a flight — even a short weekend getaway — can be stressful: You need to weigh your carry-on and check that it has the correct dimensions, charge up every electronic device for non-stop entertainment, and ensure that you've packed all the necessary sleep accoutrements, so you don't land completely exhausted. Of course, your trusty travel kit probably includes a neck pillow, as this is one of the flight attendant-approved tips for getting better sleep on a plane and one of the best ways to survive ultra-long-haul flights. However, lightweight travelers may find this item to be an annoying burden — it doesn't really fit any place where it would be easily accessible (in the front-seat pocket or in your purse or backpack), unless it's inflatable (and decidedly less comfortable), and you could forget it on the aircraft. But what if you didn't need a neck pillow? What if an everyday item could be used instead to give you the uninterrupted rest you crave? Well, TikTok has once again provided the solution, with an ingenious travel hack that means there's simply no need for a neck pillow anymore.

The hack involves using a typical scarf to create a kind of hammock for your head. While it's not clear who first invented the hack, it's gone viral, making the rounds on multiple social media platforms. TikToker @stonecooperjewelry posted a video explaining the trick in January 2025, and it's had tens of thousands of interactions since then. And user @hkisaway, who shared their own version on TikTok in April 2026, has racked up more than 10 million views, 674,000 likes, 2,300 comments, and 75,000 saves as of this writing. One commenter simply wrote, "You. Are. A. FREAKING. GENIUS!!!" while another added, "Run for president."