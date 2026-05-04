Wisconsin's State Park Is A Stunning Glacier-Shaped Landscape
Long before Wisconsin had highways or dairy farms, glaciers sculpted its landscape as they advanced southward into the Midwest. That was during the Ice Age, and the last glaciers here have long since melted, but you can see their effects on the land at the Cross Plains State Park. The park sits at a rare geological crossroads, part of a complex of land that once marked a glacier's edge. The mix of landforms left behind by this ancient ice includes a gorge, cliffs, and hills. Cross Plains State Park isn't without its typical Midwestern touches, including prairie and farmland that are all strung together by a web of scenic trails.
Cross Plains State Park is one piece of a cluster of protected lands called the Glacial Passage Area. The state park portion is split across two noncontiguous areas managed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Though the segments of the Glacial Passage Area are managed differently, one thing that links them is the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, which winds for thousands of miles through the footsteps of woolly mammoths. According to the DNR, it is the only designated "State Scenic Trail" in Wisconsin. The trail and broader area are a window into the unique terrain formed at the edge of the Green Bay lobe, where the most recent Wisconsin glaciation extended down into the state from the north 30,000 years ago. In the northeastern Cross Plains State Park section, you can see the edge of the moraine — a ridge of rock debris — that marked where the glacier's edge reached before it melted away.
How to visit Cross Plains State Park
The main recreational activity you can partake in at Cross Plains State Park is hiking. There are numerous looping, connected trails without markings that cover the park's stretch (outlined on a map provided by the DNR). Park blogger State Parks Journey writes, "There actually aren't any signposts along the way at all, but you don't need them. The path is well-worn, so just follow it." Trails snake up and down the gorge, formed by glacial meltwater, with several stunning overlooks that offer views of the prairies and forest. The trails are also a good spot to bring your binoculars for birdwatching, where woodpeckers, warblers, and cowbirds have been regularly spotted. In the winter, the trails are open for backcountry skiing and snowshoeing, too.
Cross Plains State Park is under a 30-minute drive from Madison, Wisconsin, where there's also the Dane County Regional Airport if you're flying in. While the park doesn't have cycling trails, Madison is called the "biking capital of the Midwest," so it could be an ideal base if you want to fit in some two-wheel adventures. There's a parking lot at Cross Plains State Park south of Old Sauk Pass Road. Entrance to the park is free, and you don't need a vehicle admission sticker. A small National Park Service Office is available to the west of the parking lot, where you can find a map of the park during operating hours. Hikers interested in exploring more Wisconsin destinations along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail can check out New Auburn, an outdoor gateway full of natural beauty and laid-back vibes.