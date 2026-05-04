Wisconsin's State Park Is A Stunning Glacier-Shaped Landscape

Long before Wisconsin had highways or dairy farms, glaciers sculpted its landscape as they advanced southward into the Midwest. That was during the Ice Age, and the last glaciers here have long since melted, but you can see their effects on the land at the Cross Plains State Park. The park sits at a rare geological crossroads, part of a complex of land that once marked a glacier's edge. The mix of landforms left behind by this ancient ice includes a gorge, cliffs, and hills. Cross Plains State Park isn't without its typical Midwestern touches, including prairie and farmland that are all strung together by a web of scenic trails.

Cross Plains State Park is one piece of a cluster of protected lands called the Glacial Passage Area. The state park portion is split across two noncontiguous areas managed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Though the segments of the Glacial Passage Area are managed differently, one thing that links them is the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, which winds for thousands of miles through the footsteps of woolly mammoths. According to the DNR, it is the only designated "State Scenic Trail" in Wisconsin. The trail and broader area are a window into the unique terrain formed at the edge of the Green Bay lobe, where the most recent Wisconsin glaciation extended down into the state from the north 30,000 years ago. In the northeastern Cross Plains State Park section, you can see the edge of the moraine — a ridge of rock debris — that marked where the glacier's edge reached before it melted away.