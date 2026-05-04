Utah's Underrated Lakeside State Park Under An Hour From Salt Lake City Has Swimming, Camping, And Mountain Vistas
When it comes to ski resorts and outdoor recreation, vibrant culinary scenes, a rich culture, and trendy walkable neighborhoods, Salt Lake City delivers big! However, if after a few days, you need to escape the city for some serious rest and relaxation, take a scenic 40-minute drive to Rockport State Park in the peaceful town of Peoa. This lesser-known lakeside gem has plenty of activities to keep you busy, but is quiet enough to unwind. Its centerpiece, the stunning 1,080-acre Rockport Reservoir, is a haven for swimming and other water recreation. And if you want to simply camp, chill, and admire the picturesque mountain views, you can do that, too.
Surrounded by the Wasatch and Uinta mountains, Rockport State Park is an underrated state park, which rental company RVshare listed as one of "Salt Lake City's best-kept secrets." Beyond camping and lakeside fun, the park has something for everyone. As part of the entrance fee, visitors can bring a bow and arrow and practice at the 3-D archery range, an amenity only offered in a handful of state parks. Fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, and stargazing are popular as well. Fun fact: The park is designated an International Dark Sky place, meaning camping here is a star-filled treat.
This park checks all the right boxes for outdoor fun, but it's often overshadowed by its more popular neighbors, Deer Creek State Park and Jordanelle State Park, each of which receives nearly a million visitors each year. However, with incredible views and all the water activities, this park deserves a spot on your list, especially if you're seeking a laid-back destination to get away from the city buzz.
Lakeside fun at Rockport State Park
Nestled near the banks of the Weber River in northern Utah, Rockport State Park is truly a pretty destination. Tucked in a valley surrounded by rolling hills and with the Rockport Reservoir at its center, swimming here offers visitors a chance to experience the best of both worlds: mountain views and lakeside activities.
The beach area along Rockport Reservoir is serene with its inviting lake waters and sandy sections, perfect for making a splash when the weather is warm outside. When not swimming, the little ones will love playing in the sand, and the adults can spend the day soaking up sunrays while admiring the peaceful mountains in the distance. While swimming can be fun at the park, be sure to take extra caution, especially when traveling with kids. There are no lifeguards, and while boating, remember that wearing a life jacket is required by state law for little ones 12 and under.
In the warmer months, the lake is filled with boaters, paddlers, waterskiers, jetskiers, and more. Anglers will be along the banks or on boats reeling in bass, salmon, perch, and rainbow trout. The water activities here are endless, and for extra fun, you can even rent watercraft at the on-site marina. During winter, the lake is popular for ice fishing. But naturally, summer holidays are busy here, so start your day early for a quieter time on the lake. Or better yet, plan an overnight trip; you won't regret it.
Wake up to the shimmering lake and mountain views at Rockport State Park
Spending the night at Rockport State Park is a dream, especially if you enjoy waking up to stunning water and mountain views. Start your morning with a hike on the Lake View Trail. It's an easy, 3.8-mile path, and a great way to take in the park's beauty, with the landscapes complementing each other. As far as camping, there are four group sites and six campgrounds at the park, ranging from primitive tent camping to hookup sites, as well as a dump station. Many of the campsites are situated right along the lakeside.
Primitive campsites like Cottonwood, Crandall Cove, and Twin Coves include fire pits, grills, picnic benches, water, and bathroom facilities without hookups. Juniper has a mix of both primitive and partial hookup spaces, making it great for RVs. If you really want to sleep under the stars, then Pinery Campground, the tent-only site, will be your best choice. Keep in mind, there is a gate that locks at 11 p.m. every night, so make sure you're in before then.
Between the incredible campsites, the water activities, and the serene mountain views, Rockport earns a spot among Utah's other underrated state parks, like Falls Park. But Rockport is loved by locals and a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by those not privy to all that it has to offer. If you're looking for an even more remote getaway, check out the pristine gem Amethyst Lake, one of the bluest lakes in Utah. It's located only about 30 miles east of Rockport, but it's a world away.