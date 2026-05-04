Utah's Underrated Lakeside State Park Under An Hour From Salt Lake City Has Swimming, Camping, And Mountain Vistas

When it comes to ski resorts and outdoor recreation, vibrant culinary scenes, a rich culture, and trendy walkable neighborhoods, Salt Lake City delivers big! However, if after a few days, you need to escape the city for some serious rest and relaxation, take a scenic 40-minute drive to Rockport State Park in the peaceful town of Peoa. This lesser-known lakeside gem has plenty of activities to keep you busy, but is quiet enough to unwind. Its centerpiece, the stunning 1,080-acre Rockport Reservoir, is a haven for swimming and other water recreation. And if you want to simply camp, chill, and admire the picturesque mountain views, you can do that, too.

Surrounded by the Wasatch and Uinta mountains, Rockport State Park is an underrated state park, which rental company RVshare listed as one of "Salt Lake City's best-kept secrets." Beyond camping and lakeside fun, the park has something for everyone. As part of the entrance fee, visitors can bring a bow and arrow and practice at the 3-D archery range, an amenity only offered in a handful of state parks. Fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, and stargazing are popular as well. Fun fact: The park is designated an International Dark Sky place, meaning camping here is a star-filled treat.

This park checks all the right boxes for outdoor fun, but it's often overshadowed by its more popular neighbors, Deer Creek State Park and Jordanelle State Park, each of which receives nearly a million visitors each year. However, with incredible views and all the water activities, this park deserves a spot on your list, especially if you're seeking a laid-back destination to get away from the city buzz.