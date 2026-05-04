New Jersey's Oldest Mall Is A Thriving Center Of Shops And Restaurants Near NYC And Newark

When you think of New Jersey, many things may come to mind — "The Sopranos," its scenic (and infamous) beaches, or even its diner culture. These are all commonly associated with the Garden State, but it's also one of the birthplaces of the mall. The state's oldest mall, Westfield Garden State Plaza, is still a shopping mecca today. The mall first welcomed shoppers in 1957, when it launched with the former New Jersey-based retail chain, Bamberger's. Soon after, the mall added Gimbels and JCPenney to its roster.

Today, New Jersey still has a lot of malls, including a grouping of seven within 25 square miles. While many malls across the country have struggled to keep up with online shopping, some — like the Westfield Garden State Plaza — have bucked the trend. The mall receives an estimated 20-to-25-million visits each year, and it offers no shortage of dining and shopping to its visitors. It has even garnered a 4.5 rating on Google, with over 23,500 reviews.