This Amtrak Train Route Is Shutting Down In 2026, Leaving Washington DC Travelers With Fewer Options

Hopping on a train from the Virginia coast to Washington, D.C., has been one of the easiest weekend getaways or even day trips in the area. From Newport News, the vibrant coastal Virginia city with world-class attractions, Amtrak's train route to Washington is just about a four-hour trip, with no need to worry about traffic delays or airport stress. Travelers might not think twice about these train schedules — until one disappears. Starting in January 2026, there will be one less daily train departure going from Newport News and Norfolk to Washington, WTKR News 3 reported.

The slight change in Amtrak's Virginia schedules comes as a result of construction on the Long Bridge Project. The project is aimed at expanding the only railroad bridge connecting Washington to Virginia over the Potomac River, according to an overview shared by the Federal Railroad Administration. Its long-term goals will make traveling between the two destinations faster: It will double the railroad tracks in the corridor so that passenger trains (like Amtrak) won't be held up by freight trains slogging across.

Until that project is finished, though, you might have to work around some adjusted schedules for a trip into the capital. The train services affected are early-morning trips, which could be good or bad news, depending on your travel plans. You might have no problem with taking a later train — in which case the change won't affect your itinerary — or you might have to get on an even earlier ride if you plan to get to Washington in the morning.