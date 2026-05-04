This Amtrak Train Route Is Shutting Down In 2026, Leaving Washington DC Travelers With Fewer Options
Hopping on a train from the Virginia coast to Washington, D.C., has been one of the easiest weekend getaways or even day trips in the area. From Newport News, the vibrant coastal Virginia city with world-class attractions, Amtrak's train route to Washington is just about a four-hour trip, with no need to worry about traffic delays or airport stress. Travelers might not think twice about these train schedules — until one disappears. Starting in January 2026, there will be one less daily train departure going from Newport News and Norfolk to Washington, WTKR News 3 reported.
The slight change in Amtrak's Virginia schedules comes as a result of construction on the Long Bridge Project. The project is aimed at expanding the only railroad bridge connecting Washington to Virginia over the Potomac River, according to an overview shared by the Federal Railroad Administration. Its long-term goals will make traveling between the two destinations faster: It will double the railroad tracks in the corridor so that passenger trains (like Amtrak) won't be held up by freight trains slogging across.
Until that project is finished, though, you might have to work around some adjusted schedules for a trip into the capital. The train services affected are early-morning trips, which could be good or bad news, depending on your travel plans. You might have no problem with taking a later train — in which case the change won't affect your itinerary — or you might have to get on an even earlier ride if you plan to get to Washington in the morning.
Updated travel options between Virginia and Washington DC
Before the Long Bridge Project construction, travelers had three direct train options each day for connecting between Washington, D.C., and either Norfolk or Newport News, per WTKR News 3. Now, there are two direct train options and substitute buses. From Norfolk to Washington, the 6:15 a.m. train departure has been canceled and replaced with a bus — this route is less affected, since the bus departs at the same scheduled time, arriving at Washington at 10:45 a.m. The first available train from Norfolk each day, for now, will leave at 8:59 a.m.
If you're coming from Newport News, the train schedule will look more different. Where there used to be a morning train leaving at 5:45 a.m., that train has been moved back to depart at 4:08 a.m. For anyone visiting the area or planning a day trip to Washington to see its acclaimed parks and marble monuments, that earlier departure might mean waking up pre-dawn and wondering whether the train is worth it at all. A later 7:15 bus offers a more reasonable departure time, but it may mean pushing your arrival and squeezing plans into less time. If you're looking for some other day trip ideas reachable from Newport News by Amtrak, consider Fredericksburg, a historically rich Virginia city with endless food and fun.