Between Richmond And Norfolk Is Virginia's Vibrant Coastal City With World-Class Attractions, Trails, And Arts

Virginia has a knack for surprising people. From giant busts of presidents in a quirky garden to funky college towns with bustling arts scenes and delicious eats, it boasts a spectacular range of attractions and landmarks. Set your sights on the southeast coast, and you'll discover a lively city with a dynamic lifestyle. Newport News belongs to no county; it has its own rhythm. Do not mistake that for a lack of activities, though — you'll be running from one museum to another trying to squeeze everything into a single visit. The same goes for its thriving arts scene, with studios, galleries, and workshops fueling the community's creativity. The parks are abundant with scenic trails, and the shoreline is a prime location to relax and unwind.

With origins as early as 1621, Newport News was reportedly named after the commander responsible for navigating a three-ship fleet to Jamestown Island. Due to its involvement in the Civil War's Peninsula Campaign, you can visit many historical sites throughout the city. While you're hitting all the must-see spots, you'll be walking the same paths as Ella Fitzgerald and Ava Gardner did back in the day. The city is also a year-round destination — the fall foliage is especially picturesque, while winters can be mild, spring colors the city with wildflowers, and the summer months are best for splashing around in the water.

Newport News is an hour's drive from Richmond, while Norfolk is only 40 minutes away. You can also day trip from Smithfield, a waterfront town with quaint streets and artsy charm, since it's just 30 minutes away. Virginia Beach, on the other hand, is a 45-minute drive. As for where to stay, top-rated accommodations include The Lodge at Kiln Creek, Suburban Studios, Newport News Marriott at City Center, and Hilton Garden Inn.