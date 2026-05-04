Canada's Tallest Residential Building Is A Toronto Skyline Addition Opening In 2026
Rising along Toronto's waterfront near the end of Yonge Street, Pinnacle SkyTower will be Canada's tallest residential building when it opens in the fall of 2026. The tower will reach approximately 1,153 feet (about 351 meters), making it higher than some of the tallest skyscrapers in North America (via Skysaver) and a defining new feature of Toronto's ever-evolving skyline. Developed by Pinnacle International, SkyTower is a design project of Hariri Pontarini Architects. The site sits just steps from Lake Ontario and within walking distance of Union Station, Scotiabank Arena, and the city's Financial District, situating the building in one of the country's biggest transit hubs. The building's central location is just another example of how Toronto continues to expand upward rather than outward as the Greater Toronto Area's population continues to grow.
Pinnacle International vice president of sales and marketing Anson Kwok tells De Zeen, "Now that we've reached the 106-story mark, you can really feel the momentum accelerating." SkyTower will include 958 residential units, alongside a hotel, restaurant, and shared amenities like a pool, hot tub, recreation areas, a gym, and even guest suites for visitors. As part of the mixed-use One Yonge complex, the surrounding development also adds new public space connections between downtown streets and the waterfront, adding on to a long-running effort to improve pedestrian access along Toronto's lakefront.
The top floors of the building will be essentially eye-to-eye with the observation deck at CN Tower, the tallest observation platform in the Western hemisphere. But future residents can expect to pay a pretty penny for the bird's-eye view. The swanky homes come with features like smart home systems, upscale design touches, and a 24-hour concierge desk. Non-residents can check into the on-site Le Méridien Toronto Pinnacle Hotel instead.
Pinnacle SkyTower is a major transformation of Toronto's downtown waterfront
Pinnacle SkyTower is the centerpiece of the One Yonge community, which includes multiple residential towers, commercial spaces, and connections to Toronto's underground PATH pedestrian network. Sitting on a prominent site at the intersection of Yonge Street and Queens Quay East, future residents will be living in a location historically associated with shipping terminals before redevelopment in recent decades reshaped the area into a fast-growing neighborhood.
Due to its height, the tower will undoubtedly redefine Toronto's eastern waterfront skyline. For decades, most of Toronto's tallest buildings were clustered farther west around the Financial District. Developments like SkyTower are extending more of the city's vertical growth toward the harbor. One Reddit user writes, "Impressive height! This will dominate the skyline for a while."
Residents and guests of the building will have easy access to the Waterfront Trail, Sugar Beach, and ferry connections to the Toronto Islands, while the connected PATH pedestrian network links the neighborhood to more than 1,200 restaurants, shops, and other businesses. Adjacent to St. Lawrence, one of Toronto's oldest neighborhoods brimming with art and culture, the St. Lawrence Market is also just a short walk away. Combined with streetcar service along Queens Quay East and regional rail connections at Union Station, the area works well for people interested in a car-less city life with easy access to everyday essentials and weekend recreation. However, for those who drive, the underground heated parking certainly doesn't hurt. And for anyone traveling south of the border, the nearby Billy Bishop airport recently made flying to the U.S. from Canada much easier by adding pre-clearance options.