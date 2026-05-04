Canada's Tallest Residential Building Is A Toronto Skyline Addition Opening In 2026

Rising along Toronto's waterfront near the end of Yonge Street, Pinnacle SkyTower will be Canada's tallest residential building when it opens in the fall of 2026. The tower will reach approximately 1,153 feet (about 351 meters), making it higher than some of the tallest skyscrapers in North America (via Skysaver) and a defining new feature of Toronto's ever-evolving skyline. Developed by Pinnacle International, SkyTower is a design project of Hariri Pontarini Architects. The site sits just steps from Lake Ontario and within walking distance of Union Station, Scotiabank Arena, and the city's Financial District, situating the building in one of the country's biggest transit hubs. The building's central location is just another example of how Toronto continues to expand upward rather than outward as the Greater Toronto Area's population continues to grow.

Pinnacle International vice president of sales and marketing Anson Kwok tells De Zeen, "Now that we've reached the 106-story mark, you can really feel the momentum accelerating." SkyTower will include 958 residential units, alongside a hotel, restaurant, and shared amenities like a pool, hot tub, recreation areas, a gym, and even guest suites for visitors. As part of the mixed-use One Yonge complex, the surrounding development also adds new public space connections between downtown streets and the waterfront, adding on to a long-running effort to improve pedestrian access along Toronto's lakefront.

The top floors of the building will be essentially eye-to-eye with the observation deck at CN Tower, the tallest observation platform in the Western hemisphere. But future residents can expect to pay a pretty penny for the bird's-eye view. The swanky homes come with features like smart home systems, upscale design touches, and a 24-hour concierge desk. Non-residents can check into the on-site Le Méridien Toronto Pinnacle Hotel instead.