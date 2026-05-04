What's Alaska's Easiest National Park To Get To?

Alaska's eight national parks really drive home the state's nickname, "The Last Frontier." Of the eight, you can only drive to three — the rest can only be reached by boat, plane, or some good old-fashioned foot trekking. And of the three you can reach by, southwest Alaska's Kenai Fjords National Park particularly stands out for its comparatively easy access.

A convenient location is mostly to thank for this. In the vastness of the nation's largest and least-visited state, driving distances can quickly get very long, but a road trip from the capital city of Anchorage to Kenai Fjords National Park is only about two and a half hours. It's even accessible by train in a 4.5-hour ride from Anchorage, though you'll then need private transportation or a tour from the gateway town of Seward to reach the park. Navigating within the park is also unusually simple by Alaska standards. It's possible to drive to major trailheads, and the park's water-based attractions are easy to explore on commercial boat tours that depart from Seward.

While many of Alaska's more remote parks involve intensive planning and excellent outdoor skills to navigate, Kenai Fjords offers something closer to the Lower 48 park experience most visitors will be more used to. It's grand, rugged, and wild, but doesn't demand an all-in commitment to enjoy. And although Denali and Wrangell-St. Elias National Parks are both road-accessible, they require a much longer drive from Anchorage and are harder to move around in once you arrive, making Kenai Fjords the clear winner for ease of access.