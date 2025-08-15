One Of America's Largest Icefields Is An Alaskan Haven With Otherworldly Trails And Magical Glacial Views

If you're looking for a U.S. destination that's still truly wild, look no further than vast Alaska. America's largest and most remote state has many of the nation's superlatives when it comes to outdoor attractions and national parks. For example, the state's Denali National Park is home to North America's tallest mountain. Much farther north, the remote Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve is known as America's least crowded national park.

Besides its towering mountains and remote Arctic wilderness, Alaska harbors many other eye-catching natural wonders. Among these is the gargantuan Harding Icefield — a large expanse of ice draining into more than 30 different outlet glaciers — is one of America's largest icefields and a breathtaking spectacle for those fortunate enough to lay eyes on it. Alaska's cold and northerly real estate includes a wealth of massive glaciers and icefields, but Harding definitely stands out from the rest. At the very least, the icefield's location amidst some of Alaska's most dramatic coastal scenery makes it one of the most photogenic.

The Harding Icefield is the centerpiece of Alaska's Kenai Fjords National Park. Though Alaska's rough terrain isn't often easy to navigate, the icefield's location in a national park means it's surrounded by excellent infrastructure, like well-maintained trails and lookouts. This means that park visitors have plenty of opportunities for magical views of the otherworldly icefield without having to do long and arduous expeditions. Of course, if you are looking for an extended epic hike through the rugged Alaskan wilderness, there are plenty of those around the Harding Icefield and in Kenai Fjords National Park as well. In all, the Harding Icefield is a magical display of Alaska's monumental icy beauty, with the perfect combination of rugged prestige and convenient amenities for visitors.