One Of America's Largest Icefields Is An Alaskan Haven With Otherworldly Trails And Magical Glacial Views
If you're looking for a U.S. destination that's still truly wild, look no further than vast Alaska. America's largest and most remote state has many of the nation's superlatives when it comes to outdoor attractions and national parks. For example, the state's Denali National Park is home to North America's tallest mountain. Much farther north, the remote Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve is known as America's least crowded national park.
Besides its towering mountains and remote Arctic wilderness, Alaska harbors many other eye-catching natural wonders. Among these is the gargantuan Harding Icefield — a large expanse of ice draining into more than 30 different outlet glaciers — is one of America's largest icefields and a breathtaking spectacle for those fortunate enough to lay eyes on it. Alaska's cold and northerly real estate includes a wealth of massive glaciers and icefields, but Harding definitely stands out from the rest. At the very least, the icefield's location amidst some of Alaska's most dramatic coastal scenery makes it one of the most photogenic.
The Harding Icefield is the centerpiece of Alaska's Kenai Fjords National Park. Though Alaska's rough terrain isn't often easy to navigate, the icefield's location in a national park means it's surrounded by excellent infrastructure, like well-maintained trails and lookouts. This means that park visitors have plenty of opportunities for magical views of the otherworldly icefield without having to do long and arduous expeditions. Of course, if you are looking for an extended epic hike through the rugged Alaskan wilderness, there are plenty of those around the Harding Icefield and in Kenai Fjords National Park as well. In all, the Harding Icefield is a magical display of Alaska's monumental icy beauty, with the perfect combination of rugged prestige and convenient amenities for visitors.
A masterpiece of nature, sculpted in ice
Kenai Fjords National Park ranks among the most magnificent national parks in the U.S. Located at the southern end of the Kenai Peninsula, Kenai Fjords National Park is a distinctly shaped icy wonderland that may be the most breathtaking park in all of Alaska. The confluence of ocean waters and the towering Kenai mountains creates an intricate network of Norwegian-style fjords. And the combination of high mountains and the area's cold and snowy climate makes it a an ideal setting for massive icefields and glaciers.
While the word "field" may conjure up images of a sports stadium or grassy clearing, the reality of the Harding Icefield is much more extraordinary. In its entirety, the Harding Icefield measures 700 square miles, more than double the land area size of New York City. The icefield's age is as impressive as its size — scientists estimate it to be around 23,000 years old, dating back to a time when a third of the planet was covered by ice. In fact, Harding is a remnant of an even larger icefield that once covered most of Alaska. The mighty Harding Icefield feeds into a collection of large and (relatively) small glaciers, which then flow and calve into the park's stunning fjords. Most notable among these is the Exit Glacier, one of the world's most memorable glacial scenes — a literal river of ice descending steep mountainous terrain and into the sea.
Experience hikes like no other near the Harding Icefield Trail
Walking on the icefield itself requires a serious expedition with technical equipment like ropes, snowshoes, skis and requiring advanced knowledge of crevasse rescue techniques. But you don't need to venture out on the ice for incredible views. For example, the 8.2-mile round-trip Harding Icefield Trail boasts Instagram-worthy icefield vistas. Because of its combination of out-of-this-world scenery and technical challenges, the Harding Icefield Trail often ranks high up there on lists of America's top hikes. The trail ascends from the valley floor near Exit Glacier to a high-altitude summit and is a spectacular tour of everything that makes Alaska so wonderful: heavenly meadows, exquisite forests, glorious mountains, and of course, the icefield itself. Another option, the Exit Glacier Overlook Loop is a 2-mile round-trip accessible trail with a mere 314 feet of total elevation gain. This is much easier than the Harding Icefield Trail that provides marvelous views of the colossal Exit Glacier cascading down the mountain.
Kenai Fjords National Park is about a two-hour drive south of Anchorage's Ted Stevens International Airport. The drive from Anchorage to the park allows you to experience the beautiful Seward Highway, one of America's top scenic drives. But if you're a railroad fan at heart, the Alaska Railroad offers scenic train rides between Anchorage and the Kenai Fjords-adjacent town of Seward, a town with plenty of cozy lodging options. Those who prefer to rough it can opt to stay in Kenai Fjords National Park's frontcountry campground near Exit Glacier or in one of its secluded public use cabins .