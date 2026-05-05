Between Bozeman And Billings Is Montana's Under-The-Radar City For A Scenic Basecamp To Outdoor Adventure

Columbus is a gateway town for Yellowstone National Park, which is not only the first national park in the world, but was ranked the best U.S. national park to visit in 2026. In under three hours, you can be in the land of roaming bison, thermal geysers, and spectacular hiking trails, and in this case, the journey is just as epic as the destination. Driving down Montana Highway 78 from Columbus, you'll want to detour onto the Beartooth Highway, one of the most beautiful and exhilarating roadways in America. Here, you'll wind your way up to nearly 11,000 feet of elevation as you traverse the Beartooth Mountains, taking in some spectacular scenery along the way.

Other scenic drives you can add to your road trip itinerary from Columbus include the Bridger Creek Backcountry Drive and the Absarokee Loop Scenic Drive, each providing their own breathtaking views of the Beartooth Mountains. While the Beartooth Highway is only open from late May to mid-October each year, these alternate routes are generally open year-round, making them potential alternatives, weather permitting, if you visit Montana in the low season.

With the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers at your doorstep in Columbus, visitors may also want to enjoy a river float or fishing trip before leaving town. DIY Fly Fishing calls the Stillwater River one of the best fly fishing spots in Montana, and recommends visiting in the springtime for the best and most abundant catch. Those who prefer to kick back and relax can hop in the water with your own watercraft or flotation device at Fireman's Point on the Stillwater River, or at Itch-Kep-Pe Park on the Yellowstone River, and let nature do all the work.