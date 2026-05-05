Between Bozeman And Billings Is Montana's Under-The-Radar City For A Scenic Basecamp To Outdoor Adventure
A trip to Montana might be high on your list for its adventurous wilderness, famous national parks, and allure of the Old West. From ghost towns left over from 19th-century mining days to small railroad-side communities that once served as the first gateways between Montana and the world, where you base yourself is all part of the adventure. If you're looking for a convenient and scenic basecamp outside of the city, one place you might want to consider is Columbus. Sandwiched between Bozeman and Billings, where the Stillwater and Yellowstone Rivers meet, this small town is an under-the-radar hub for fascinating Montana history and outdoor recreation.
Columbus' town history dates back to the late 1800s, where the site originally served as a humble trading post and rest area for travelers just outside of the Crow Indian Reservation. As the Northern Pacific Railroad began to lay tracks through Montana, towns along the routes, like Columbus, would come to be major stops for these new influxes of passengers. Today, though Columbus remains small in size with a population of just 2,000 residents, it's a full-service town where travelers can find hotels, camping, authentic Western souvenirs, museums, watersports, and more while staying close to Yellowstone and some of Montana's other incredible road trips.
Mining history, Western jewelry, and local watering holes in Columbus
It's no surprise that adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts are flocking to Montana, and the best way to avoid the crowds in Montana's national parks is with a small-town stay. Whether you're basing yourself in Columbus or just passing through, visitors can expect to find a historic, quiet vibe with a couple key things to do. First up, those interested in learning about Montana's mining history and railroad influence should head to the Museum of the Beartooths, which is open each year between April and December with free admission.
For unique shopping and Western souvenirs, check out Montana Silversmiths, a locally based brand that's been crafting Western rodeo-style buckles, jewelry, and other accessories in Columbus since 1973. Down the street, you'll also find Maude West Company, a small boutique featuring modern neutrals and denim, according to their Instagram. Be sure to also stop by Black Brew Coffee House, a cute little barn-style coffee shop that's well-loved by locals and visitors alike, as proven by their 4.7-star rating on Google.
Yellowstone, the Beartooth Mountains, and other nearby outdoor adventures
Columbus is a gateway town for Yellowstone National Park, which is not only the first national park in the world, but was ranked the best U.S. national park to visit in 2026. In under three hours, you can be in the land of roaming bison, thermal geysers, and spectacular hiking trails, and in this case, the journey is just as epic as the destination. Driving down Montana Highway 78 from Columbus, you'll want to detour onto the Beartooth Highway, one of the most beautiful and exhilarating roadways in America. Here, you'll wind your way up to nearly 11,000 feet of elevation as you traverse the Beartooth Mountains, taking in some spectacular scenery along the way.
Other scenic drives you can add to your road trip itinerary from Columbus include the Bridger Creek Backcountry Drive and the Absarokee Loop Scenic Drive, each providing their own breathtaking views of the Beartooth Mountains. While the Beartooth Highway is only open from late May to mid-October each year, these alternate routes are generally open year-round, making them potential alternatives, weather permitting, if you visit Montana in the low season.
With the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers at your doorstep in Columbus, visitors may also want to enjoy a river float or fishing trip before leaving town. DIY Fly Fishing calls the Stillwater River one of the best fly fishing spots in Montana, and recommends visiting in the springtime for the best and most abundant catch. Those who prefer to kick back and relax can hop in the water with your own watercraft or flotation device at Fireman's Point on the Stillwater River, or at Itch-Kep-Pe Park on the Yellowstone River, and let nature do all the work.