Between Lansing And Detroit Is A Charming Michigan Suburb With A Walkable Downtown And Scenic Parks
Michigan is home to a handful of big, industrial cities like Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Warren. But located roughly halfway between Lansing and Detroit along Interstate 96, Wixom offers travelers a quieter yet still-connected alternative to the bustle of southeastern Michigan's largest metro areas. And because of Wixom's location, the town is easy to fit into a journey from Detroit to Muskegon, one of Michigan's 10 best road trips. What began as a small railroad settlement in the 19th century, Wixom expanded in the mid-20th century with the rise of manufacturing, helping shape it into the vibrant suburb it is today. However, unlike some modern towns made up of sprawling strip malls and expansive commercial parking lots, Wixom's walkable village center remains the heart of the town.
Centered around a gazebo and park space in Sibley Square, Wixom's town center hosts seasonal festivals, concerts, and farmers markets that keep the community active and welcoming. A short walk around the village center reveals public art installations, landscaped sidewalks, and historical nods to Wixom's development from a farming community into a bustling suburb. Wixom grew quickly after the Ford Wixom Assembly Plant opened in 1957, bringing workers and infrastructure to what had previously been a mostly rural area. Although the plant closed in 2007, its influence is still visible in the city's layout and identity.
Storefronts surrounding the town center include locally owned cafes, small restaurants (like the railroad-themed Wixom Station), and independent shops, making it easy to explore on foot while taking in Wixom's charming atmosphere. Beyond the walkable downtown area, Wixom also offers plenty of parks and natural areas, starting with Sibley Square Park in the town's center and including larger nature reserves like the Wixom Habitat.
Wixom's walkable village center is conveniently located
Wixom is a residential area, so visitors will find accommodations scattered along Interstate 96 outside the city proper. However, just a short drive into town offers a chance to park your car and explore on foot. Wixom's charm comes from its small-town vibes — as one resident wrote on Niche: "Very welcoming community with a very warm, at home aroma. Cute parks and a beautiful downtown. Ice cream, slurpees, library's, [sic] and amazing restaurants are just a few of the amazing items that come wit Wixom MI!" For both residents and visitors, Wixom's walkable village center makes it easy to enjoy local eateries, shops, and scheduled events.
Wixom's downtown business directory is filled with everything from an art studio, salon, and comic book shop to cafes, restaurants, and local watering holes — all within walking distance. Wixom Civic Center Park is a must-visit for families, as it's home to Wixom's library and offers picnic areas, a basketball court, and a playground. And beer lovers can't skip Drafting Table Brewing, Wixom's own craft brewery helmed by a local couple. Using a 7-barrel brew system, Drafting Table creates its own flagship brews to serve alongside curated regional craft options on a rotating menu.
After working up an appetite, there are plenty of spots to grab a bite without getting in a car. Beyond the American fare offered at Wixom Station, reviewers often recommend brunch specialties at Let's Brunch or dinner at Wixom's own Italian steakhouse, Volare Ristorante — both located downtown. Besides its walkability, location remains one of Wixom's best advantages. Whether you're staying overnight in a nearby hotel or just passing through, visitors can spend a morning walking downtown, an afternoon on nearby trails, and still reach larger metro destinations before evening. It's also just outside Novi, another of Detroit's most desirable suburbs.
Parks and trails connect Wixom locals and visitors to the outdoors
One of Wixom's most defining features is the amount of dedicated green space in and surrounding the city. Even though it's close to major highways and industrial development zones like Detroit, the area is closely connected to southeastern Michigan's lake systems and natural areas. This makes outdoor recreation a central part of visiting the city rather than an afterthought.
The town's park paths and hiking trails give visitors many ways to explore Wixom's green spaces. Starting downtown, Sibley Square Park is where the town hosts community gatherings like movie nights and summer concerts. Visitors should head north to 65-acre Gunnar Mettala Park or 46-acre Gilbert Willis Park for more outdoor recreation like frisbee golf, basketball, soccer, and other sports. And history buffs shouldn't miss the 6-acre Gibson Park west of Wixom's town center, which has carefully preserved a farmhouse dating back to 1872. In addition to park facilities, Gibson Park connects via paved walkway to Lyon Oaks Park, as well as offering access to the Michigan Air Line Trail, which links Wixom to nearby communities.
Beyond Wixom's charming parks, it's home to a 292-acre nature preserve. The Wixom Habitat conserves local wetlands and ecosystems while offering elevated boardwalks and walking paths for visitors to explore the scenery and observe local wildlife. A short drive north of Wixom brings travelers to Proud Lake State Recreation Area, where visitors can enjoy camping, take their boat out on the lake, or hit extensive wooded hiking trails on foot, bike, or horseback. Combined with additional nearby destinations like Michigan's recreation park, Kensington Metropark, Wixom's parks and town square makes it an appealing stop for travelers who want access to southeast Michigan's trail systems without straying far from the Detroit-to-Lansing route.