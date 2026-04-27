Michigan's 10 Best Road Trips That Promise Unmatched Adventure And Beauty
Earning it the nickname "The Great Lakes State," Michigan is the only U.S. state to have two distinct landmasses, and they each have a character all their own. Cumulatively spanning almost 97,000 square miles and more than 3,000 miles of coastline along all of its lakes and rivers, this Upper Midwest gem is primed for great road trips. The lower, distinctively mitten-shaped region is home to the largest cities like Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Lansing, the capital. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a more rugged, remote destination, perfect for cabin stays, outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing, and small-town vibes. The whole state is also bordered by four of the five Great Lakes, so you're in for a treat with myriad beaches, charming lakefront towns, and sylvan escapes.
Below, explore 10 of Michigan's most exciting drives, from artsy, waterfront havens to heritage sites and plenty in between. Some of these comprise parts of the Great Lakes Circle Tour — a series of routes around all of the Great Lakes and can be combined for a total of around 6,500 miles. But you don't have to embark on a weeklong journey to discover some of this region's most enchanting lighthouses, national lakeshores, orchards, and more. Some of these routes are formal state or national forest scenic byways, while others are suggestions for itineraries that hit a range of cultural and natural highlights. Depending on your style and how much time you have, they can easily be combined for longer treks or shortened into trips ideal for weekend getaways. Read on for the best driving routes to discover adventure and scenery around this beautiful state.
The Gold Coast for sunsets
For beaches, fresh orchards, and wineries in one road trip, look no further than Michigan's beautiful Gold Coast. Along about 300 miles, the state's Lake Michigan coastline is characterized by sandy beaches and dunes. The route extends from around New Buffalo, just north of the Indiana border, up to Traverse City. You'll want to give yourself at least three days for the drive, but more is ideal for exploring villages, hiking, camping, and more.
In the southern segment, see state parks like Warren Dunes and Grand Mere, both of which are known for their soft sand and gorgeous views. Warren Dunes is particularly beloved for its hikes. Head north through St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, where you'll find the North Pier Inner Lighthouse and quaint lakefront lodging like South Cliff Inn. As you head north toward Saugatuck and Saugatuck Dunes State Park, a wildly underrated park with quiet beaches and forest, follow the scenic Blue Star Memorial Highway past farms and nature preserves, then make sure to take advantage of the sunshine and swimming at one of the area's many popular beaches, such as Oval Beach or Douglas Beach. When you reach Holland, hop on U.S. 31 northbound, but make sure you stop at Neli's Dutch Village for imported Netherlandish gifts and food, with rides for the kids and a lovely canal.
Continue through inviting towns like Ludington, Manistee, and Arcadia before reaching the stunning Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Go camping, cruise the 7.4-mile Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, or visit historic districts full of maritime and farming heritage. And when you get to Traverse City, shop and dine at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, a reimagined hospital complex.
M22 Scenic Drive for dunes and cute towns
If the entire Gold Coast drive is a little more than you'd like to take on, plan for a more succinct route to some of its most scenic highlights along highway M-22. This stunning route highlights towns like Onekama, Arcadia, Frankfort, Glen Arbor, and others between Manistee and Traverse City, skirting the coastline around the state's Northwest Lower Peninsula. This road trip is ideal for a long weekend.
Just north of Arcadia, head to Inspiration Point for stunning views from a timber overlook platform and stairs, then, heading north, stop for a scenic hike at Green Point Dunes Nature Preserve. Once you get past the small communities of Frankfort and Eberta, several inland lakes offer picturesque beaches, walks, and bucolic stays, like Twin Birch Resort on Little Platte Lake with its charmingly retro cottages. North of these lakes, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore spans 71,199 acres and encompasses more than 100 miles of trails that are open in all seasons — especially handy if you love a snowshoeing trek in the winter.
Check out the national lakeshore's visitor center in the town of Empire, where you can also stop for breakfast or a burger at the iconic Joe's Friendly Tavern. North of town is the lovely Glen Lake near Glen Arbor, surrounded by Sleeping Bear Dunes beauty, along with several scenic overlooks along the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive. To experience this all in comfort for a day or two, post up at The Homestead, a beachfront resort that offers access to the national lakeshore's most impressive walks and views, along with a handful of dining options. Meander northward along the Leelanau Peninsula to the gorgeous Grand Traverse Lighthouse, then make your way back down to Traverse City.
Top of the Lake Scenic Byway for woodsy vibes
U.S. 2 is one of the most beautiful and underrated ways to see the best of the northern U.S. on a road trip. Notwithstanding a break in the Northeast where it "skips" Canada, it extends from coastal Maine to Washington state, and fortunately for Michigan road trippers, a scenic chunk of it also passes through the southern region of the Upper Peninsula for a little more than 300 miles between Ironwood and St. Ignace. It also doubles as U.S. Bicycle Route 10 between Iron Mountain and St. Ignace, so it's ideal for adventurous cyclists. A particularly lovely 86-mile stretch between Manistique and St. Ignace, known as the Top of the Lake Scenic Byway, is also ideal for a weekend jaunt.
One of the most iconic sights along this route is technically right at the eastern end of it: the Mackinac Bridge. This five-mile suspension bridge crosses the Straits of Mackinac, which is also home to the landmark Mackinac Island, a family-friendly destination with horse trails and waterfront sunsets. Stop at Bridge View Park or Straits State Park for striking overlooks of the bridge, then head west. Take in the turquoise waters from Sand Dunes Beach, then stop at the quaint Hog Island Country Store & Cottages for snacks to take with you, such as homemade preserves and smoked fish, or a place to stay. As you continue toward Manistique, the route skirts several small lakes, some of which offer cabins. And when you arrive, head to the East Breakwater Lighthouse for a great photo op, and then dig into burgers and fries at the midcentury gem of Clyde's Drive-In.
The Upper Peninsula Road Trip for waterfalls and forests
The Upper Peninsula, which folks in the region often refer to simply as "the U.P.," is a bit wilder along the northern Lake Superior shoreline in comparison to its southern Lake Michigan frontage. To make the most of both lakes, explore the U.P. in a loop, including the Top of the Lake Scenic Byway. Or if you're aiming for the most impressive views and wilderness, keep heading north. This is where you'll encounter the relatively remote Keweenaw Peninsula, with the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park to the west and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to the east. Each of these highlights is worth a trip, so it's helpful to plan around what area you'd most like to explore and time your itinerary accordingly — at least around a week to make time for sightseeing. The U.P. covers more than 16,000 square miles, so there's no shortage of regions to explore.
Where the Lake Superior shoreline begins in Sault Ste. Marie, cruise westward along Lakeshore Drive past Whitefish Bay and Tahquamenon Bay toward the beautiful Tahquamenon Falls State Park. Spot birds and other wildlife, camp, go fishing, and observe one of the region's largest cascades, stretching more than 200 feet wide. Stop in Grand Marais for an array of accommodation options, including retro cottages and motels like Fletchy's Pictured Rocks Resort. The name probably gives away that Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sprawls out just to the west of here, offering spectacular views, beaches, hikes, and paddling. As you continue west, you can choose to head north to the Keweenaw Peninsula or continue to "The Porkies" for great hikes. Many routes drop south that allow for easy linkups to loop back toward Sault Ste. Marie and St. Ignace.
Keweenaw Peninsula and the western U.P. for wilderness
The Keweenaw Peninsula (pronounced "kee-wuh-naw") segment of the U.P. is a fantastic segment to concentrate on during a road trip, especially if Lake Superior views and history are up your alley. Start or end in Ironwood or Iron Mountain, cutting a bit of a triangle up to the tip of the peninsula and back down. Stop at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park for hiking, lakes, and stunning campsites and rustic cabin stays, then continue north toward Houghton and Hancock, which sit across from one another on the Keweenaw Waterway. The area north of the waterway comprises the Copper Country Trail National Byway, which highlights the region's copper mining history and offers a wide range of outdoor recreation opportunities year-round.
In Hancock, visit the former Quincy Mine for a guided tour to learn about the area's copper mining history. Then head just about 10 miles north to F.J. McLain State Park, which features two miles of sandy beaches, a unique lighthouse, camping, and cabins. Continue north around the peninsula to towns like Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor, the latter of which is where you can catch a ferry to Isle Royale National Park, if you plan for a rustic, nature-filled detour. Otherwise, visit Fort Wilkins Historic State Park, which preserves an army outpost from the 1840s, and take in spectacular views on a walk around Hunter's Point Park. It's a great place to spend a couple of nights at cozy lodgings, too, such as The Bella Vista Hotel or Fresh Coast Cabins.
North Huron Recreational Trail for island exploration
For one of the shortest stretches on the list, the North Huron Recreational Trail, or North Huron Byway M-134, is located east of St. Ignace on Michigan's Upper Peninsula. This 50-mile stretch along the northern shore of Lake Huron is a remote, gorgeous drive that ends on Drummond Island, perfect as an extension to the Top of the Lake Scenic Byway. Stop in Cedarville to explore a number of islands and nature preserves accessible by boat. To the east, nature preserves surround DeTour Village, and De Tour State Forest Campground is an excellent place to park the rig in a relaxing, rustic setting.
Take the Drummond Island Ferry for a mini-excursion. The ferry runs daily between De Tour Village and the island, with trips scheduled approximately on the hour, so you can bring your car across and explore for a day or stay overnight. Revel in Drummond Island Resort's upscale modern lodge vibe, where you can also tee off on The Rock Golf Course during the warmer months and relax with two on-site dining options that offer lovely lake views. Take the Jeep or ATV to Turtle Ridge ORV Park, choose from several easy hikes, or launch the kayak for a shoreline paddle. Float or boat up to Harbor Island National Wildlife Refuge in Potagannissing Bay for fantastic birding opportunities and true nature immersion.
The Sunrise Coast for lighthouses and state parks
Although it's not quite as extensive or lauded as the Gold Coast, Michigan's Lake Huron shoreline is a wonderful choice for a nature-filled road trip in the Northeast. Known as the Sunrise Coast, or as the U.S. 23 Heritage Route, this byway is a go-to for lighthouses, waterfalls, charming towns, bike trails, and more, and it's ideal for a three- to four-day trip. Starting north of Saginaw Bay in Standish, the drive extends for about 200 miles northward to Mackinaw City, where it's easy to continue to the U.P. or around to the Gold Coast drive. Paddlers will also delight at the Sunrise Coast side of the state, as it's home to the Huron Shores Coastal Water Trail, which connects several "blueways" along rivers, around historic lighthouses, through nature preserves, and more.
This region is ideal for exploring state parks such as Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas, Harrisville State Park in Harrisville, and Colonial Michilimackinac State Park in Mackinaw City, which features costumed interpreters and demonstrations during the summer months. And maritime enthusiasts won't want to miss a stop at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center, part of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, which protects an area encompassing more than 100 shipwrecks. Learn even more about the long history of the region with a visit to the Besser Museum of Northeast Michigan, also in Alpena, which is a great spot to bring the kids.
Detroit to Muskegon for city stops
If a Michigan cultural corridor is more to your taste, experience some of the state's city energy with a trip that starts (or ends) in Detroit and also passes through the capital city of Lansing and "Beer City U.S.A.," a.k.a. Grand Rapids. There are also plenty of opportunities to tack on other stops, such as a visit to Ann Arbor, America's best college town, or an extension to the artsy and adventurous Muskegon, which sits right on Lake Michigan. History, innovation, and culture abound on this route, which spans about 200 to 220 miles from Detroit to Muskegon, depending on whether you tack on Ann Arbor. Giving yourself at least four days will allow for time to explore museums, parks, riverfront trails, and more.
In Detroit, catch a show at the iconic Fox Theatre, tour the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum to see where the U.S. automobile industry began, and wander the riverfront, gardens, and family-friendly attractions on the aptly named Belle Isle. As you head east, stop at Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor for lunch, then carry on to Lansing, where you can tour the Michigan State Capitol Building and delve deeper into the region's auto history at the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum.
Continue eastward to Grand Rapids, home to the gorgeous Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Visit in late September for ArtPrize, a city-wide international public art exhibition, and of course, don't miss one of dozens of craft breweries around town. Then, head to Muskegon for a lakeside stay at a spot like Looking Glass Beachfront Inn. The Hart-Montague Trail and Musketawa Trail cumulatively offer 50 miles of rail-trail biking routes, after which you can relax with a walk along the sandy shore of Muskegon State Park.
U.S. 12 Heritage Trail for Midwest history
Connecting the border of Michigan near New Buffalo with downtown Detroit, U.S. 12 heads through historic downtowns and Michigan's agricultural southern region. On a byway known as the U.S. 12 Heritage Trail, trace a route that has been used for centuries, exploring a slightly more off-the-beaten-path itinerary in the state. Visit weekend farmer's markets, scenic city parks, and even peruse "Michigan's Longest Garage Sale," which stretches the length of the route and runs throughout the second weekend of August. Explore Southwest towns like Buchanan, known as "Redbud City" for its picturesque, tree-lined historic center, or Mottville, which is a haven for paddlers with more than 150 waterways to explore.
Toward the east, stop at the Irish Hills Observation Towers, which stand side by side on a hill. Although they aren't open to the public anymore, the story of a tourist attraction and its "spite tower" companion makes for an entertaining roadside stop. As you continue toward Detroit, stop in Coldwater to take a throwback steam engine ride with Little River Railroad, and grab a famously tasty Chicago-style hot dog at Short's Root Beer Drive-In, then wander through Ypsilanti's restored district of Depot Town and see the vibrant Michigan Firehouse Museum.
Warren Dunes to Grand Rapids for a trip close to Chicago
Chicago is an expansive, popular hub, and it's also a straightforward starting point for Midwest adventures. Fortunately, it's only 70 miles from the Chicago Loop to New Buffalo, Michigan, where a quaint downtown awaits at the start of a short route to Grand Rapids that's ideal for a weekend getaway. Check in for a relaxing stay at Marina Grand Resort with its well-appointed rooms and, of course, marina views. Head to New Buffalo Beach for some fun in the sun, then hike around the Mt. Randall Loop at Warren Dunes State Park for a moderately challenging 2-mile walk that provides fantastic views.
Head north to Saugatuck on Michigan's "Art Coast" for access to stunning beaches, galleries, charming stays, and a ride on the unique hand-cranked chain ferry known as the Star of Saugatuck. From here, it's about 40 miles to downtown Grand Rapids, where the John Ball Zoo and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are treats for all ages, the Grand Rapids Art Museum offers international exhibitions, and architecture-lovers will delight at a tour of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Meyer May House. Grab lunch at The Old Goat, a staple of the Alger Heights neighborhood, and shop to your heart's content for food and gifts at Fulton Street Market.
Methodology
In addition to the author's experience driving through much of Michigan, we also consulted regional tourism sites and blogs such as Michigan.org, Michigan.gov, WestMichiganGuides.com, AwesomeMitten.com, US2Byway.com, US23HeritageRoute.org, UPTravel.com, VisitKeweenaw.com, VisitDrummondIsland.com, ExperienceGR.com, and NewBuffaloExplored.com. Additional information was gleaned from OutsideOnline.com, SmithsonianMag.com, and NPS.gov. And to be sure, we've shared some of the most highly recommended destinations and attractions; we focused on places and experiences ranked highly by visitors on AllTrails, Google, and Tripadvisor.