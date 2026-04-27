Michigan's 10 Best Road Trips That Promise Unmatched Adventure And Beauty

Earning it the nickname "The Great Lakes State," Michigan is the only U.S. state to have two distinct landmasses, and they each have a character all their own. Cumulatively spanning almost 97,000 square miles and more than 3,000 miles of coastline along all of its lakes and rivers, this Upper Midwest gem is primed for great road trips. The lower, distinctively mitten-shaped region is home to the largest cities like Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Lansing, the capital. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a more rugged, remote destination, perfect for cabin stays, outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing, and small-town vibes. The whole state is also bordered by four of the five Great Lakes, so you're in for a treat with myriad beaches, charming lakefront towns, and sylvan escapes.

Below, explore 10 of Michigan's most exciting drives, from artsy, waterfront havens to heritage sites and plenty in between. Some of these comprise parts of the Great Lakes Circle Tour — a series of routes around all of the Great Lakes and can be combined for a total of around 6,500 miles. But you don't have to embark on a weeklong journey to discover some of this region's most enchanting lighthouses, national lakeshores, orchards, and more. Some of these routes are formal state or national forest scenic byways, while others are suggestions for itineraries that hit a range of cultural and natural highlights. Depending on your style and how much time you have, they can easily be combined for longer treks or shortened into trips ideal for weekend getaways. Read on for the best driving routes to discover adventure and scenery around this beautiful state.