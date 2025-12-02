Hidden On Lake Kent Is Michigan's Recreation Park With Beaches And Nature Trails For Year-Round Adventure

You'll find many places to explore the outdoors in Michigan, from a whimsical public art park to an underrated sandy beach state park on Lake Huron. On the shores of Lake Kent in southeast Michigan, Kensington Metropark offers 4,481 acres, including two beaches, miles of trails, a nature center, a golf course, and more.

Kensington Metropark is located in Milford, Michigan, and is reachable by car off Interstate 96. You'll need either an annual or daily park pass to enter; at the time of writing, pricing is $40 for residents of the surrounding counties and $45 for non-residents per vehicle for the annual pass, or $10 per vehicle for the daily pass. Additional fees apply if you're bringing your own boat; you can also rent a canoe or kayak within the park.

The park welcomes outdoor enthusiasts year-round, bringing in 2.5 million visitors per year — making it more popular than Sleeping Bear Dunes. In the summer, swimming, paddling, and the park's Splash 'n' Blast water park are particularly popular, while winter brings opportunities for cross-country skiing, ice skating, ice fishing, and sledding.