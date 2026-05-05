Is This The Most Budget-Friendly Underrated City For A Mediterranean Vacation In 2026?
Look around the city of Korce, and you'll see all the hallmarks of an old Mediterranean city: cobblestone streets, tile roofs, and maze-like blocks of old houses. In the warmer months, residents mill around plazas and sip coffee under umbrellas. In the distance, bronzed hills undulate along the horizon. You could easily be in Andalusia, or Tuscany, or Thessaly. Yet Korce isn't in any of those places; it's in Albania, one of the most economical destinations on the Mediterranean circuit in 2026.
Korce (spelled "Korçë" in Albanian and roughly pronounced "korch") is famous for its well-preserved old city and central market. You'll still see high rise apartment buildings on the outskirts, the less-flattering vestiges of Albania's half-century behind the Iron Curtain, but tourists can also explore plenty of traditional shops and alleyways which reflect its rich Ottoman heritage. The city is full of history, from towering houses of worship to impressive museum exhibits. Despite their years of isolation during the Cold War, Albanians are famous for their hospitality; the tradition of welcoming strangers is known as "besa," and locals take that obligation to heart.
At the same time, Albania is one of the least-expensive nations in Europe for travelers to visit. Prices for accommodations and services have certainly ballooned in recent years, but it's still reasonable for a single backpacker to get by on $50 per day. As a comparison, the website Budget Your Trip recommends at least $85 per day for Spain.
Things to do in Korce
Korce is a great place to just wander around. The most famous location for wandering is the Old Bazaar, a centuries-old marketplace ringed with stone buildings. This kind of construction is popular here; for example, Albania's charming "stone city" is known for its castle, cobblestone streets, and delicious cuisine. Today, the shops and restaurants of Korce's commercial hub cater largely to tourists, but it's easy to imagine this place in the days of Ottoman rule. Window-shopping is free, as is people-watching from a table. A cappuccino should cost about $2, a typical meal around $11; tipping is optional.
Art lovers may beeline to the National Museum of Medieval Art, which displays 7,000 spiritual works from 5 centuries of Eastern Orthodox Christianity in the region. Most of these are "icons," portraits that represent different saints or biblical figures, which are almost always painted in a two-dimensional Byzantine style. Admission is about $7.
In the same vein, the Orthodox Cathedral stands in the middle of Korce, just 10 minutes on foot from the museum, and it's free to enter. This structure bears two elegant towers and a terracotta dome in its center. The cathedral looks like it's stood here for ages, but it's actually a modern replacement. Albania's communist government demolished the old St. John Church in 1968. After that regime dissolved, the nation's Orthodox Church built this cathedral and opened its doors is 1995. Of equal importance is the Mirahori Mosque; this massive structure has a dome and stone minaret, dates back to 1496, and is also free to visit or gaze at.
Getting to Korce and where to stay
Even by Balkan standards, Korce is off the beaten path: The closest international airport in Albania is in the capital city of Tirana, more than 3 hours away by car. Renting a vehicle is the most sensible way to get around, and a basic car in Tirana can be rented for as little as $15 per day. Unlike other parts of Europe, Albania's mass transit is a network of private bus companies, which can be confusing. And while Korce is Mediterranean in spirit, it's very much landlocked; The closest body of water is Lake Prespa, about 20 miles away. The lake is cradled in mountains and shared with neighbors Greece and Macedonia, promising beautiful vistas and decent swimming.
This area feels more Mediterranean in the sunny springs and summers. While Korce isn't on the coast, generally Albania is considered the most budget-friendly European country for a Caribbean-style beach vacation. Just be aware that winters get very cold, especially this far inland. Heavy snow cover is beautiful in Korce, though, as are the holiday lights and decorations.
Korce has scores of proper hotels, and it's easy to book a room for less than $50 per night. The city is compact and walkable, so almost any hotel, hostel, or guesthouse is within reasonable distance of its major attractions. Taxis are common in Albania, and many of them are electric; a ride in the city should cost between $5 and $10. Note that ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft don't operate here. This is also a popular region for bicycle tours. Cycling around Korce is an efficient way to explore — just watch for motor traffic. Picture yourself staying a while? "Europe's last hidden gem" is a safe retirement destination as affordable as Mexico.