Is This The Most Budget-Friendly Underrated City For A Mediterranean Vacation In 2026?

Look around the city of Korce, and you'll see all the hallmarks of an old Mediterranean city: cobblestone streets, tile roofs, and maze-like blocks of old houses. In the warmer months, residents mill around plazas and sip coffee under umbrellas. In the distance, bronzed hills undulate along the horizon. You could easily be in Andalusia, or Tuscany, or Thessaly. Yet Korce isn't in any of those places; it's in Albania, one of the most economical destinations on the Mediterranean circuit in 2026.

Korce (spelled "Korçë" in Albanian and roughly pronounced "korch") is famous for its well-preserved old city and central market. You'll still see high rise apartment buildings on the outskirts, the less-flattering vestiges of Albania's half-century behind the Iron Curtain, but tourists can also explore plenty of traditional shops and alleyways which reflect its rich Ottoman heritage. The city is full of history, from towering houses of worship to impressive museum exhibits. Despite their years of isolation during the Cold War, Albanians are famous for their hospitality; the tradition of welcoming strangers is known as "besa," and locals take that obligation to heart.

At the same time, Albania is one of the least-expensive nations in Europe for travelers to visit. Prices for accommodations and services have certainly ballooned in recent years, but it's still reasonable for a single backpacker to get by on $50 per day. As a comparison, the website Budget Your Trip recommends at least $85 per day for Spain.