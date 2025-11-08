'Europe's Last Hidden Gem' Is A Safe Retirement Haven As Affordable As Mexico

For retirees dreaming of life in Europe with a Mediterranean climate, welcoming culture, and budget-friendly living in a safe environment, Albania is an under-the-radar gem worth considering. Set along the Adriatic and Ionian seas, the Balkan country offers olive-lined coastlines, Alpine-style mountains, and historic towns. Albania has long been dubbed "Europe's last hidden gem" and offers stunning scenery at a cost that rivals popular retirement spots like Mexico.

Albania's cost of living is among its biggest attractions. When it comes to everyday expenses, Albania and Mexico are surprisingly similar. Prices for groceries and dining out in Albania are only slightly higher on average. Expect to pay about $2.24 for a liter of milk, $3.91 for a dozen eggs, and roughly $50 for a three-course meal for two at a midrange restaurant. However, rent is often much cheaper in cities like Tirana, known as Europe's funkiest capital city. A one-bedroom apartment there can start around $200 to $400 per month, which is 27% lower than in Mexico City. That means retirees can enjoy seaside views and fresh Mediterranean cuisine without stretching their budget.