Utah's Underrated State Park Near Vernal Is A Reservoir Escape For Swimming, Fishing, And Camping
When most people think of Utah, they envision the red-rock nirvana and imposing canyons of the 'Mighty Five': Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion National Parks. Beloved for all the right reasons, these reserves are great for you to get a taste of the state's wild, untouched landscapes. And while the 10 million visits each year further underscore this iconic nature, the statistics also imply that these destinations may not promise solitude. For that, you may want to turn to Utah's state park system of 46 reserves — which has under-the-radar spots like the 2283-acre Steinaker State Park in Utah's Uintah Basin.
Situated on the foothills of the Uinta Mountains, Steinaker State Park is a 10-minute drive north of Vernal and roughly three hours from Salt Lake City. It features an 820-acre reservoir with calm conditions for swimming, boating, and fishing! The Steinaker Reservoir is perhaps the park's biggest draw, with the refuge's terrestrial recreation — like picnic tables and camping — centered around it as well. Set against a backdrop of sagebrush-covered hills and sandstone cliffs, the reserve is a lovely spot for outdoor adventures in the rugged American Southwest.
Clocking in about 70,000 annual visitors, it's also a tranquil retreat for those who find it. "I kind of don't want to review this place and keep it a secret it was so great," wrote one Google reviewer. The refuge is open year-round, including winters when the lake freezes and ice-fishing and skating kick off. Springtime — when desert wildflowers like sego lily, Indian paintbrush, and larkspur bloom — is also a special time to visit. As of this publication, entrance fees stand at $15 unless you've a Utah State Park Annual Pass handy.
Swim, fish, and boat at Steinaker State Park, Utah
For those looking to beat the Utah heat, pack your bathing suits to swim and float in the Steinaker Reservoir. With summer temperatures hovering around 70 degrees and calm waters, the reservoir is comfortable to cool off — although be cautious, as there are no lifeguards here. A sandy beach occupies a stretch of the shoreline for those who'd want to wade into the waters instead. It's complete with vault toilets, picnic tables, and a swim dock so you can stroll, relax, and end the day with beautiful sunset views.
Another way to make a splash at the lake is to take out your favorite watercraft on its surface. You'll have access to a boat ramp that can be used to launch a variety of vessels: from motorboats, rowing boats, to kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards. (P.S.: Bring your own vessel as there are no on-site rentals.) Anglers, meanwhile, can drop their lines and wait for the variety of fish — like largemouth bass, bluegill, rainbow trout, and brown trout — teeming underwater to bite on their bait.
Shoreline fishing is allowed, too. One reviewer who cast their rods from the banks wrote, "I used worms and got strikes nearly right away, catching both bluegill and rainbow trout 14-16 in , 2-3 pounds." It should be noted that anyone over 12 fishing at Steinaker Reservoir needs to have a valid Utah fishing license, no matter if you fish from the shore or a boat.
Stay the night (or more!) at Steinaker State Park, Utah
Planning a stay at the Steinaker State Park reveals another highlight of this reserve: stargazing. It may not be surprising, as Utah has more Dark Sky-certified stargazing spots than anywhere else. Since 2018, the refuge has been designated an International Dark Sky Park and is only the fourth Utah State Park to hold this status. You'll want to book one of the 31 tent or RV campsites to enjoy these dazzling views above. While the options range from primitive, partial hookup, and full-hookup sites (electric, water, sewer), each site does come with a picnic table, grill, and fire pit for a cozier camping experience. Toilets, a dump station, and paid Wi-Fi service are available at the campground. Nightly rates start from $25, and you can make the bookings via ReserveAmerica.
If you're looking for a slightly less rugged experience, there's one cabin — the Steinaker Cabin – at the park that you can book directly from the park office. It sleeps six people and comes equipped with heating/cooling facilities alongside bunk beds and a small dining area — perfect for a small family or group. You're also near Vernal (an outdoorsy city nicknamed 'Dinosaurland' for its prehistoric history) and can find some elevated lodgings in the city. And while you're having fun in this area, don't miss the chance to see the Dinosaur National Monument, where you can raft, hike, and see dinosaur fossils up close.