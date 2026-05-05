Utah's Underrated State Park Near Vernal Is A Reservoir Escape For Swimming, Fishing, And Camping

When most people think of Utah, they envision the red-rock nirvana and imposing canyons of the 'Mighty Five': Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion National Parks. Beloved for all the right reasons, these reserves are great for you to get a taste of the state's wild, untouched landscapes. And while the 10 million visits each year further underscore this iconic nature, the statistics also imply that these destinations may not promise solitude. For that, you may want to turn to Utah's state park system of 46 reserves — which has under-the-radar spots like the 2283-acre Steinaker State Park in Utah's Uintah Basin.

Situated on the foothills of the Uinta Mountains, Steinaker State Park is a 10-minute drive north of Vernal and roughly three hours from Salt Lake City. It features an 820-acre reservoir with calm conditions for swimming, boating, and fishing! The Steinaker Reservoir is perhaps the park's biggest draw, with the refuge's terrestrial recreation — like picnic tables and camping — centered around it as well. Set against a backdrop of sagebrush-covered hills and sandstone cliffs, the reserve is a lovely spot for outdoor adventures in the rugged American Southwest.

Clocking in about 70,000 annual visitors, it's also a tranquil retreat for those who find it. "I kind of don't want to review this place and keep it a secret it was so great," wrote one Google reviewer. The refuge is open year-round, including winters when the lake freezes and ice-fishing and skating kick off. Springtime — when desert wildflowers like sego lily, Indian paintbrush, and larkspur bloom — is also a special time to visit. As of this publication, entrance fees stand at $15 unless you've a Utah State Park Annual Pass handy.