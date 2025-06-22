Utah's 'Dinosaurland' Is A Gateway To Prime Outdoor Thrills And A Front Row Seat To Prehistoric History

Contrary to popular belief, your love for dinosaurs doesn't have to fade away as an adult. In fact, it only means you get to embark on new adventures in search of their tracks on all seven continents. Luckily, North America is home to a broad spectrum of dinosaur fossils. Those hiking the Picketwire Canyon Trail in Colorado can discover the largest known dinosaur track site in the United States. Or, if you're in the state next door, a getaway to Vernal will satiate your curiosity. This northeastern city in Utah might seem like an unassuming destination, but for history buffs with a knack for outdoor thrills — it's the best of both worlds. Appropriately nicknamed "Dinosaurland," Vernal invites visitors to hike its trails, raft along the Green River, and learn about its prehistoric past.

First things first: You need to figure out accommodations. Dinosaur Inn and Suites is a solid choice, considering its amenities and downtown location. Of course, there's a friendly dinosaur greeting you by the entrance, and guests can take advantage of the outdoor pool. Dinosaurland KOA Holiday, on the other hand, offers a more rustic stay. Pull up in your RV, pitch a tent on the campground, or book one of the deluxe cabins or yurts. For those traveling with their pets, TownePlace Suites is a great option.

You can land directly at Vernal Regional Airport to kickstart your vacation, or at Grand Junction Regional Airport, the second closest. The drive from Salt Lake City takes 3 hours, while the underrated walkable city, Helper, is only 2 hours away. You can drive from Little America, Wyoming, too — a cool roadside attraction about 2 and a half hours away.