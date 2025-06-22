Utah's 'Dinosaurland' Is A Gateway To Prime Outdoor Thrills And A Front Row Seat To Prehistoric History
Contrary to popular belief, your love for dinosaurs doesn't have to fade away as an adult. In fact, it only means you get to embark on new adventures in search of their tracks on all seven continents. Luckily, North America is home to a broad spectrum of dinosaur fossils. Those hiking the Picketwire Canyon Trail in Colorado can discover the largest known dinosaur track site in the United States. Or, if you're in the state next door, a getaway to Vernal will satiate your curiosity. This northeastern city in Utah might seem like an unassuming destination, but for history buffs with a knack for outdoor thrills — it's the best of both worlds. Appropriately nicknamed "Dinosaurland," Vernal invites visitors to hike its trails, raft along the Green River, and learn about its prehistoric past.
First things first: You need to figure out accommodations. Dinosaur Inn and Suites is a solid choice, considering its amenities and downtown location. Of course, there's a friendly dinosaur greeting you by the entrance, and guests can take advantage of the outdoor pool. Dinosaurland KOA Holiday, on the other hand, offers a more rustic stay. Pull up in your RV, pitch a tent on the campground, or book one of the deluxe cabins or yurts. For those traveling with their pets, TownePlace Suites is a great option.
You can land directly at Vernal Regional Airport to kickstart your vacation, or at Grand Junction Regional Airport, the second closest. The drive from Salt Lake City takes 3 hours, while the underrated walkable city, Helper, is only 2 hours away. You can drive from Little America, Wyoming, too — a cool roadside attraction about 2 and a half hours away.
Live your Jurassic Park dreams in Vernal
Just outside of Vernal is Dinosaur National Monument, where visitors can walk the same grounds these colossal animals roamed 150 million years ago. If that's not impressive enough, make your way to the Quarry Exhibit Hall to see 1,500 dinosaur bones, such as Stegosaurus and Diplodocus, on display. What's more, you can touch some of the artifacts. When you're not marveling at the exhibits, you can look for more specimens along the 2.4-mile Fossil Discovery Trail. To experience the desert landscape on a scenic hike, take the 3.2-mile Sound of Silence Trail. Those following the path to Swelter Shelter can admire the various petroglyphs and pictographs that indigenous tribes once carved.
The McConkie Ranch Petroglyphs is another spot where you can observe Fremont rock imagery. Believed to have originated between A.D. 800 and 1100, these petroglyphs depict anthropomorphs with intricate headpieces and geometric zoomorphs. The ranch also boasts rock imagery by the Ute people — the Bear Panel portrays an anthropomorph and a zoomorph going head-to-head. Meanwhile, over at Fantasy Canyon, sandstone and siltstone towers reach the sky, resulting in striking rock formations that resemble flying witches, otters, and even an alien head.
Beat the desert heat at Steinaker State Park, where you can fish for rainbow trout and bass, try your hand at jet skiing, and take a dip in the water. ATV riders can bring their vehicle to explore the backcountry paths. This is a prime stargazing destination, too, so you might want to consider camping here. However, more fun awaits on the Green River. Book a river rafting excursion with River Runners Transport to navigate the waters in safe hands.
Travel back in time at Vernal's museums
There's a lot to unpack at the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum. The 22,000-square-foot attraction teaches you everything you need to know about dinosaurs — bones and all. Your tour starts with the skeletal remains of Diplodocus, a 90-foot-long herbivore. From there, you can explore the gallery, the Fossil Lab, and a dinosaur excavation site recreation. The highlight of the museum is the Jurassic Hall — the skeleton of a Haplocanthosaurus lying beneath an Allosaurus serves as the centerpiece. Outside, you'll come across 14 full-scale dinosaur models, like a 20-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus.
The Uintah County Heritage Museum is where you'll learn about the inhabitants of the Uinta Basin — from the Native Americans who created communities in the high desert to the pioneers who settled in the area. Exhibits include indigenous tools, pottery, clothing, firearms, hand-stitched dolls, and an art gallery showcasing local talent. When hunger strikes, Antica Forma offers delicious Italian fare, such as the crowd-pleasing bruschetta, homemade burrata, various pizzas, and the fettuccine pesto with shrimp.
There's a right way to end your getaway to Vernal, and it's with one last hike. The Moonshine Arch Trail may be a short 1.4-mile journey, but it's totally worth adding to your itinerary. The path takes you to an 85-foot-long natural arch overlooking the picturesque valley. You can walk right under the arch and check out the nearby caves. Unfortunately, all vacations come to an end — as you say goodbye to Dinah the Pink Dinosaur, take a moment to soak in the underrated Uinta Mountains, where dinosaur fossils are always waiting to be found.