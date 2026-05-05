Ohio's Second-Deepest Lake Is A State Park Gem Outside Cincinnati With Biking Trails, Camping, And Fishing

East Fork State Park Campground is an excellent spot to pitch your tent or park an RV and enjoy the great outdoors. The campground is open year-round and offers over 400 sites. For RVers, electric and full hook up sites are available. Interestingly, there are also designated sites for hammock camping. Each site provides the basics for a pleasant camping experience, including a picnic table and fire ring — you just need to bring the s'mores fixings and sense of adventure. To enrich your experience under the stars, consider these five high-tech camping gadgets that should be on every camper's wishlist.

The campground also has all the amenities to make your stay comfortable and fun. For the basics, you'll have access to hot showers, flush toilets, and drinking water. There's also a camp store to save you if you forgot to pack the bug spray or other essentials. To take full advantage of the lake and trails, you can rent kayaks to launch from the campground beach, as well as bicycles for some two-wheeled adventure. If you're traveling with your pet, you're in luck — just keep your four-legged friend leashed and off the sandy beaches. Bear in mind that services are seasonal, so be sure to check what will be available during your visit.

If camping isn't your thing, or if you get tired of roughing it, the most options will be towards Cincinnati, a city with a dreamy, historic "gaslight district" that's brimming with romantic Bohemian charm. It isn't that far away, and lodging of every type can be found there. However, closer in, there's also Poplar Creek Bed and Breakfast, which is just on the edge of the state park to the east, and a Days Inn by Wyndham, which is a few miles away.