Ohio's Second-Deepest Lake Is A State Park Gem Outside Cincinnati With Biking Trails, Camping, And Fishing
The old cliche that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts is evident in Ohio. East Fork State Park is not only one of the state's largest parks, but it also contains the state's second deepest lake, East Fork Lake (also called William H. Harsha Lake or just Harsha Lake), with a depth of 113 feet. This combination has created one of the best places in Ohio to enjoy biking, camping, and fishing.
Located near Cincinnati, East Fork State Park spans 7,480 acres of forest and sparkling blue water. On land, it offers extensive biking, camping, and over 46 miles of hiking and backpacking trails, while the lake provides excellent opportunities for fishing, swimming, and boating. It even has a 2,000-meter rowing course, so if you're there on a regatta day, bring a lunch and watch the excitement of a sculling race.
East Fork State Park is only about 26 miles east of Cincinnati. If you're flying in for your visit, the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) makes things easy. If flying isn't your thing and you feel like taking a road trip through the Midwest, you're looking at driving 261 miles southwest from Cleveland, 121 miles northeast from Louisville, and 134 miles southeast from Indianapolis.
Mountain biking and fishing at East Fork State Park
East Fork State Park features over 26 miles of mountain biking trails across a mixture of terrain, including rugged hills, green forests, and scenic ridges running above the lake. Plus, there's no need to worry about getting lost, as the loops are clearly designated with white, blue, yellow, orange, and red markers. Trail difficulty ranges from easy to advanced, so everyone will have fun and can continue to challenge their skills as their bike handling improves. The East Fork Technical Trail is a 4.6-mile moderate loop with lake views and access trails to the lakeshore, while the Lake Trail via Deer Run is a mostly easy 2.5-mile trail that includes some technical riding, and the 3-mile Intermediate Trail is sometimes muddy but always rewarding.
When you're ready to trade the dirt for some water, East Fork Lake offers anglers ample opportunity to test their skills. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappie, and bluegill are all on the menu. The lake features eight boat ramps and a fishing pier to access the best action. The park even provides opportunities to hike into prime spots for some shore fishing, such as the popular East Fork Beach Trail. It's a 5.1-mile loop through the forest and along the lake's edge where you can scout out places to cast a line. If you're looking for a great piece of fishing gear to bring with you, check out one of Amazon's top-selling fishing rods that is a portable and affordable must-have.
Setting up camp at East Fork State Park
East Fork State Park Campground is an excellent spot to pitch your tent or park an RV and enjoy the great outdoors. The campground is open year-round and offers over 400 sites. For RVers, electric and full hook up sites are available. Interestingly, there are also designated sites for hammock camping. Each site provides the basics for a pleasant camping experience, including a picnic table and fire ring — you just need to bring the s'mores fixings and sense of adventure. To enrich your experience under the stars, consider these five high-tech camping gadgets that should be on every camper's wishlist.
The campground also has all the amenities to make your stay comfortable and fun. For the basics, you'll have access to hot showers, flush toilets, and drinking water. There's also a camp store to save you if you forgot to pack the bug spray or other essentials. To take full advantage of the lake and trails, you can rent kayaks to launch from the campground beach, as well as bicycles for some two-wheeled adventure. If you're traveling with your pet, you're in luck — just keep your four-legged friend leashed and off the sandy beaches. Bear in mind that services are seasonal, so be sure to check what will be available during your visit.
If camping isn't your thing, or if you get tired of roughing it, the most options will be towards Cincinnati, a city with a dreamy, historic "gaslight district" that's brimming with romantic Bohemian charm. It isn't that far away, and lodging of every type can be found there. However, closer in, there's also Poplar Creek Bed and Breakfast, which is just on the edge of the state park to the east, and a Days Inn by Wyndham, which is a few miles away.