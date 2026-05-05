Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is A Lush Ohio State Park For Fishing, Camping, And Hunting
Vacation-wise, Ohio isn't necessarily a top U.S. destination like New York or California. However, if you're looking for a greener, more outdoorsy itinerary, the Buckeye State actually has an impressive number of parks, lakes, and other natural scenery. If you're near the eastern edge of the state, you can plan a trip to Jesse Owens State Park. The park is almost midway between Columbus and Pittsburgh, about 40 minutes south of Zanesville, an artsy city brimming with local shops, food trucks, and trails.
What makes Jesse Owens such a notable destination is its abundance of activities and camping options. In fact, when searching for the park on Google Maps, you'll have to pick a specific campsite for directions. This is partly because the park is continuously expanding. When it opened in 2018, it spanned almost 6,000 acres. However, the park is part of a larger parcel of land formerly owned by the American Electric Company (AEP), encompassing over 60,000 acres. The most recent expansion was the addition of 10 new luxury cabins on April 24th, 2026.
With so much space to explore, the park is perfect for fishing, camping, hunting, hiking, and many other outdoor activities. So, while places like Buckeye Lake State Park might have a single standout feature, Jesse Owens gives you the full mix in one trip.
What you can do at Jesse Owens State Park
First and foremost, if you're the type of person who loves to track and catch their next meal, you'll appreciate the fishing and hunting opportunities at Jesse Owens. Because the area is so vast and wild, you can practically stake a private area no matter when you visit. Plus, since the campgrounds are scattered throughout the park, you don't have to travel far to dress and cook your kill.
As far as fishing goes, the park website states that many of the ponds and lakes are stocked with bluegill, catfish, bass, and redear sunfish. Local anglers also approve of the fishing opportunities here, as even the smaller ponds can yield consistent catches. You will need an Ohio fishing license and follow state guidelines regarding size and catch limits, so it's best to familiarize yourself with the rules before heading out with your bait and tackle. Plus, you can fish from the shore or take a small boat out and fish from the surface.
If hunting is more your speed, you can find white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and various small animals like rabbits, squirrels, and waterfowl throughout the park. However, make sure to refer to the hunting map, as certain areas are prohibited. No hunting zones are also marked within the park for easy reference. As with fishing, it's best to familiarize yourself with the hunting regulations for the species you're trying to find, and you'll need to obtain a hunting license before visiting the park.
Planning an outdoor escape to Ohio
Because Jesse Owens State Park is kind of in the middle of nowhere, the closest major city and airport is Columbus, Ohio. Before heading to the park, though, be sure to check out the downtown area, which is also referred to as "everybody's neighborhood," thanks to its inviting atmosphere. From there, it's about a 90-minute drive to the park, although the exact time depends on where you'll be visiting and/or staying.
If you're looking to take advantage of the brand-new cabins inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, you can reserve your spot through the Ohio state park reservation website. Each cabin is 900 square feet, includes two bedrooms, and can accommodate up to six people. According to the reservation site, there is a two-night booking requirement for each cabin, and the rates start at $240 at the time of this writing.
Otherwise, if you're visiting in an RV or want a rustic campsite with amenities, Big Muskie is the best option. This campground has 50 sites with full hookups, flush toilets, and a shower facility. There's even a camp store and sports courts available. Otherwise, if you don't mind "roughing it" and want to save money, the park has four no-fee primitive campgrounds. Each site has a fire ring and a picnic table, and there's a latrine. These campgrounds are also first-come, first-served, so you have to show up to find a spot, and they're generally open from April 1st to mid-December. Otherwise, you can reserve a campsite at Big Muskie online.