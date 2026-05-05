Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is A Lush Ohio State Park For Fishing, Camping, And Hunting

Vacation-wise, Ohio isn't necessarily a top U.S. destination like New York or California. However, if you're looking for a greener, more outdoorsy itinerary, the Buckeye State actually has an impressive number of parks, lakes, and other natural scenery. If you're near the eastern edge of the state, you can plan a trip to Jesse Owens State Park. The park is almost midway between Columbus and Pittsburgh, about 40 minutes south of Zanesville, an artsy city brimming with local shops, food trucks, and trails.

What makes Jesse Owens such a notable destination is its abundance of activities and camping options. In fact, when searching for the park on Google Maps, you'll have to pick a specific campsite for directions. This is partly because the park is continuously expanding. When it opened in 2018, it spanned almost 6,000 acres. However, the park is part of a larger parcel of land formerly owned by the American Electric Company (AEP), encompassing over 60,000 acres. The most recent expansion was the addition of 10 new luxury cabins on April 24th, 2026.

With so much space to explore, the park is perfect for fishing, camping, hunting, hiking, and many other outdoor activities. So, while places like Buckeye Lake State Park might have a single standout feature, Jesse Owens gives you the full mix in one trip.