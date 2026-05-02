Man Goes Viral For 1-Day Trips Across Countries — But After Trying One, I'd Never Do It Again

There's a common belief that travel has to be a whole production — planning your vacation days far in advance, arranging pet or babysitters, booking hotels, and making reservations. One could see the project of travel blogger Kevin Droniak (@kevindroniak on Instagram and TikTok) as trying to disprove that. Droniak goes on trips that span just a single day and posts about them, several of which have millions of views.

These aren't simple day trips outside a city by train or car, either. In one, he flies from New York City to India. In others, it's NYC to Japan or to Germany (the latter post has over 8 million views on TikTok). Droniak's motives, as he clarified in a People interview, are to "break the stigma that you need a week to go anywhere if you want to go somewhere."

His intentions are noble, no doubt — travel shouldn't have to be totally time-consuming or bank-breaking, or both. But is the payoff really worth it if you're traveling to an entirely new place (on a long flight, no less), and getting only a few hours of its culture and sights? I've undertaken one of these short trips myself — from London to Paris and back, no overnight stay. When I left, it hardly felt like I could say I'd been to Paris at all. Though it might make for a nice video, for most, one-day trips just aren't worth it.