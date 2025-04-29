Rick Steves Shared A Secret On How Younger Travelers Can Make The Most Of A Trip To Europe

Many young travelers might fixate on things like packing lists, Instagram-able landmarks, and trying to check as many things off a bucket list as possible, but the most meaningful parts of a trip often come unplanned. For Rick Steves, who first traveled to Europe at 14 years old, travel is one of the most important ways for younger people to expand their worldview, so long as they let it do so. "[F]or young adults new to travel, a trip abroad is eye-opening exposure to a broader world — a shifting of perspective that can feel like an emotional earthquake," Steves said in The Everett Herald.

Steves emphasizes a key difference between tourism and travel: While tourists have a more superficial, highly curated itinerary, travelers aim to immerse themselves in a place different from what they're used to. In short, travel should be more about perspective than sightseeing. This is especially important for younger travelers, who are in the first stages of breaking out of their comfort zone and in the midst of developing their unique perspective of the world. "When you come from a large and powerful country, it's easy to think your way is the norm," Steves shared. "But on my first trip to Europe with my parents as a 14-year-old, I discovered that travel is a crowbar, and my hometown perspective was its target." If you open yourself to the diversity of history and humanity, it can shatter your worldview in the best possible way.