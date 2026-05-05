Between Kitchener And Hamilton Is Canada's Lakeside Community With Tasty Eats, Shops, And Natural Beauty
From natural wonders like the towering mountains of Whistler to urban escapes like Yellowknife, which is renowned for its views of the Northern Lights, there's no shortage of natural beauty to see in Canada. Look no further than the area of Dundas. Located about an hour's drive southeast of Kitchener in Ontario, and a short 15-minute drive west of downtown Hamilton, Dundas is a lakeside community brimming with natural beauty, a vibrant food scene, and local shopping opportunities.
Incorporated in 1847, Dundas is part of Hamilton city's urban community, and home to roughly 25,000 residents. Dundas sits on the very western edge of Lake Ontario and is blessed in abundance with natural beauty. Dundas Valley Conservation area — located a short 5-minute drive from Dundas' city center — is a sprawling 1,200 hectare conservation area that is home to meadows, streams, a network of hiking trails than span 25 miles in length, and forests of red maple, birch, and bitternut hickory, among other species. What's more, rare bird species like the Hooded Warbler and Louisiana Waterthrush, can be spotted in the area.
Located about an 8-minute drive from downtown Dundas are two popular waterfalls as well: Webster Falls and Tew Falls. Webster Falls is a 22-meter waterfall and its surrounding area provides colorful Fall foliage views. Tew Falls, on the other hand, sits by the base of Dundas Peak and has water gushing down from a height of 41 meters. Both Webster Falls and Tew Falls require online reservations prior to visiting given their immense popularity in recent years.
Dining in Dundas
While there are certain unwritten rules you should know and familiarize yourself with before visiting Canada, one thing that shouldn't take any getting used to is the abundance of fantastic food found throughout the country. In Dundas, Pinbones Fish Market prides itself on serving ethically sourced seafood that is delivered fresh daily. Their menu includes classics like seafood chowder, grilled calamari, fish and chips, and lobster rolls. They also have an extensive wine, cocktail, beer, and non-alcoholic beverage list.
Betula is another well-regarded spot in town. Located in downtown Dundas, Betula is open every day of the week, and their menu highlights vegetarian options like the caramelized onion hummus, beet salad, and veggie burger, along with non-vegetarian dishes like pork schnitzel and Nashville chicken. Diners have reported on Google that Betula's menu changes frequently, so it's a good idea to check what they're serving online ahead of time, so you know what to expect before your visit.
King Street is home to Little Asia, a family-owned and operated vegan- and vegetarian-focused Asian restaurant. The establishment serves dishes made of ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients. and the menu reflects food inspired and influenced by the owners' roots in Laos and Thailand. Items like mango rolls, papaya salads, veggie tom yum soup, and eggplant green curry, are all featured. In the vegetarian- and vegan-friendly offerings, you'll find soy chunks in lieu of meat. "From the pad Thai to the curry, the food was packed with flavour — and I didn't even miss the meat! The soy meat and fried tofu in our dishes were delicious," reviewed one diner on Yelp.
Boutique shopping in Dundas
A number of cities in Ontario offer great shopping. Take, for example, the charming city of Stratford that offers boutique shopping options aplenty. Similarly, Dundas' retail scene is nothing to sneeze at. For starters, there's The Handmade House, which sells works and products created by a hundred different local artisans. Here you'll find maps, bags, jewelry, leather goods, and coffee, among other treasures. The Handmade House is open every day of the week until 5 p.m. except on Sundays when they close an hour earlier at 4 p.m.
If you're a fan of grilling meats — or are hosting a party and want to impress some of the guests with some excellent food — stop by Cumbrae's to shop for their selection of prepared meats, cheeses, and produce. The butcher shop sells everything from ribeye and filet mignon to brisket and short ribs for those looking to take cuts of meat home to cook themselves. They even have prepared meals like baked dishes, pies, and quiches for those that don't want to go through the hassle of cooking. Some customers on Google have complained, however, that while the quality of the meats is terrific, Cumbrae's is slightly expensive to shop at.
If you're flying in from another country or even another major city in Canada, the closest major international airport with the highest number of options would be Toronto Pearson International Airport. Once in Toronto and having visited the CN Tower — the tallest observation platform in the Western Hemisphere – the 49-mile drive to Dundas shouldn't take you more than an hour and 15 minutes to complete. If you're looking to spend the night in Dundas, the Admiral Inn and the Hampton Inn by Hilton – both located in nearby Hamilton — offer standard three-star stays.