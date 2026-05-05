Between Kitchener And Hamilton Is Canada's Lakeside Community With Tasty Eats, Shops, And Natural Beauty

From natural wonders like the towering mountains of Whistler to urban escapes like Yellowknife, which is renowned for its views of the Northern Lights, there's no shortage of natural beauty to see in Canada. Look no further than the area of Dundas. Located about an hour's drive southeast of Kitchener in Ontario, and a short 15-minute drive west of downtown Hamilton, Dundas is a lakeside community brimming with natural beauty, a vibrant food scene, and local shopping opportunities.

Incorporated in 1847, Dundas is part of Hamilton city's urban community, and home to roughly 25,000 residents. Dundas sits on the very western edge of Lake Ontario and is blessed in abundance with natural beauty. Dundas Valley Conservation area — located a short 5-minute drive from Dundas' city center — is a sprawling 1,200 hectare conservation area that is home to meadows, streams, a network of hiking trails than span 25 miles in length, and forests of red maple, birch, and bitternut hickory, among other species. What's more, rare bird species like the Hooded Warbler and Louisiana Waterthrush, can be spotted in the area.

Located about an 8-minute drive from downtown Dundas are two popular waterfalls as well: Webster Falls and Tew Falls. Webster Falls is a 22-meter waterfall and its surrounding area provides colorful Fall foliage views. Tew Falls, on the other hand, sits by the base of Dundas Peak and has water gushing down from a height of 41 meters. Both Webster Falls and Tew Falls require online reservations prior to visiting given their immense popularity in recent years.