10 Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Canada

A visit to Canada can take many different forms. There are scenic riverside parks blessed with beaches, camping, and trails to explore, excursions to the far north in search of wildlife, aurora borealis, and a seemingly endless number of ski resorts filled with laid-back vibes and mountain views. Canada is a place of city breaks, camping trips, and unique adventures. And while it is easy to think of the Great White North as a wintery extension of the North American continent, it's its own place; fiercely independent, proud, and in possession of a whole slew of idiosyncrasies, cultural taboos, and hidden rules. Navigating them takes practice.

Some differences from the U.S. are obvious. Canada has a distinct political system, it uses a different currency, and the accent — which, to many Europeans, sounds indistinguishable from their neighbors to the south — is, upon closer inspection, markedly unique. Still, the melting pot metaphor of America is, in Canada, an official policy of multiculturalism, which from the ground level appears to amount to pretty much the same thing. Close to the border, U.S. dollars are traded freely, the weather is quintessentially North American, and culture in the form of music, film, and literature passes freely across the national boundaries.

What is less obvious are the subtle differences between Canadian culture and the outside world. Canada likes to define itself by what it isn't. The quietude of the Canadian people is a deliberate choice that has its origins in shared history and a sense of collective exclusivity that is rarely found elsewhere. Years spent living in Ontario helped navigate this guide to Canadian life and culture, and that, with the aid of a little research thrown in for good measure, helped create something of a definitive guide.