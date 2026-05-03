The State With America's Biggest Single-Week Gas Price Increase Is A Popular Midwest Hub

If you're heading into America's Heartland soon, brace your wallet — especially if you're planning a road trip. Gas prices have increased significantly across the United States since February 28, when escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route. On April 27, GasBuddy reported a national average of $4.04 per gallon — up 7 cents from the previous week and 94.3 cents more per gallon than a year ago. As of May 5, the national average had reached around $4.45 per gallon, according to AAA. Indiana has been hit particularly hard, with Gas Buddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the state's prices jumped 84 cents per gallon last week — the highest increase in the U.S. In that same April 30 post, De Haan said other states seeing steep increases include Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and New Mexico. Also on April 30, Fox 59 News reported the average price in Indiana at $4.79, citing data from FuelWatch.

In addition to the Middle East conflict, part of Indiana's dramatic spike may be related to power outages at BP Whiting Refinery in northwest Indiana, a key regional fuel supplier for the Great Lakes region. Additionally, The Hill reported labor disputes at the facility, which could also be affecting production.

Gas prices tend to rise during the summer months, driven in part by refinery additives that reduce evaporation during hot weather. This year, the ongoing conflict has pushed prices higher earlier than usual. Airlines have also warned that rising fuel costs will drive fare increases in the coming months, with no clear resolution in sight.