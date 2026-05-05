Nestled Between Orlando And Jacksonville Is Florida's Stunning State Park For Paddling And Trails

While Florida welcomes plenty of visitors eager to experience the magic of Disney World, there is so much more to experience in the Sunshine State, particularly for travelers craving outdoor experiences. The steamy swamps of the Everglades are no doubt an iconic oasis to spend time amidst the wilderness and encounter Florida's wildlife. However, travelers craving somewhere a little more off the well-trodden path should consider spending time at Dunns Creek State Park, a vast stretch of picturesque wetland meadows surrounded by tropical jungles. "Hands down one of my favorite parks in the state," wrote a previous visitor, while another traveler mentioned there is "lots of fresh air to enjoy."

Named for the Dunns Creek, which flows lazily between swathes of dense woodlands, paddlers can launch kayaks and canoes to carve their way through a largely untouched, uninhabited hinterland. Visitors will no doubt catch a glimpse of local critters, whether it's alligators sunning themselves on fallen tree trunks or flocks of shorebirds flying overhead. Wide dirt trails and boardwalks weave through the woodlands, leading hikers to shady lawns where picnic tables sit beneath cypress trees draped in Spanish moss. "So beautiful and calming," wrote a previous visitor. The backcountry scenery hides many layers of human history, with the first Europeans arriving around the 1760s, and an indigenous presence stretching back thousands of years.

The best part is that Dunns Creek State Park is easily reached from some of Florida's bustling cities, making it a great getaway from the daily grind. Locals in Jacksonville can drive down in just over an hour, while anyone in Orlando wanting to put their feet up after a hectic Disney trip can make the journey in about 90 minutes. Rustic campgrounds and affordable motels in the area make it convenient to stay overnight.