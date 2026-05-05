Nestled Between Orlando And Jacksonville Is Florida's Stunning State Park For Paddling And Trails
While Florida welcomes plenty of visitors eager to experience the magic of Disney World, there is so much more to experience in the Sunshine State, particularly for travelers craving outdoor experiences. The steamy swamps of the Everglades are no doubt an iconic oasis to spend time amidst the wilderness and encounter Florida's wildlife. However, travelers craving somewhere a little more off the well-trodden path should consider spending time at Dunns Creek State Park, a vast stretch of picturesque wetland meadows surrounded by tropical jungles. "Hands down one of my favorite parks in the state," wrote a previous visitor, while another traveler mentioned there is "lots of fresh air to enjoy."
Named for the Dunns Creek, which flows lazily between swathes of dense woodlands, paddlers can launch kayaks and canoes to carve their way through a largely untouched, uninhabited hinterland. Visitors will no doubt catch a glimpse of local critters, whether it's alligators sunning themselves on fallen tree trunks or flocks of shorebirds flying overhead. Wide dirt trails and boardwalks weave through the woodlands, leading hikers to shady lawns where picnic tables sit beneath cypress trees draped in Spanish moss. "So beautiful and calming," wrote a previous visitor. The backcountry scenery hides many layers of human history, with the first Europeans arriving around the 1760s, and an indigenous presence stretching back thousands of years.
The best part is that Dunns Creek State Park is easily reached from some of Florida's bustling cities, making it a great getaway from the daily grind. Locals in Jacksonville can drive down in just over an hour, while anyone in Orlando wanting to put their feet up after a hectic Disney trip can make the journey in about 90 minutes. Rustic campgrounds and affordable motels in the area make it convenient to stay overnight.
Try paddling and fishing at Dunns Creek State Park, Florida
Paddlers can follow the flow of the Dunns Creek to spend the day navigating around the bends and inlets. A floating dock and accessible launch make it easy to launch kayaks or canoes, and the state park even offers kayaking lessons for anyone who needs a helping hand before venturing out. "Kayaking [here offers a true] wilderness experience with beautiful scenery and many wildlife to see," says a previous review. However, a few visitors have mentioned occasional loud boats on the water, which might be disruptive to paddlers, while signs around the park warn everyone never to feed, approach, or swim with the resident alligators.
With mossy cypresses creating a towering canopy and thick foliage growing around the tree trunks along the riverbanks, a paddling journey through the Dunns Creek feels like entering another world. Water lilies bob with the current, and birds wade through the underbrush. You might even see other critters like turtles and otters frolicking in the water. Sandy shorelines are a perfect place to stop for a rest. Paddlers can also explore more of the Dunns Creek with a guided kayak tour arranged by the state park.
The water's depths are teeming with populations of bass, speckled perch, catfish, and mullet, making the state park an ideal destination for a weekend fishing trip. The floating dock for launching kayaks doubles as a pier to set up your rods. Nearby picnic tables with accompanying charcoal grills mean you can fry up a fish dinner after reeling in some fresh catch. For more waterfront adventures, just 30 minutes away by car is Lake George, Florida's second-largest lake with wildlife and relaxation, or explore the Everglades at Alligator Alley, an elevated boardwalk that lets you walk above alligators.
Head out hiking in Florida's Dunns Creek State Park
Several miles of trails mean hikers will be able to venture out into the rugged landscape. While mostly flat, there are several sections of dense forests bordered by open meadows with sandy ground. Take the Blue Pond Trail for an easy hike through towering groves to reach the Blue Pond before looping back around. "Picturesque trail with views of [w]etlands and the little ponds with water lilies," says a review on AllTrails. Pack a light snack and refreshments to refuel along the trail, where benches dotted here and there offer a spot to rest. Large portions of the trail are exposed to the elements, so make sure to wear sunscreen.
For sweeping views of tall pines stretching out across flat scrubland, head out onto the Piney Bluff Trails, a network of three separate loop treks. If you're lucky, you might even see gopher tortoises along the trail, but make sure not to disturb them. Signage also warns hikers to beware of Florida black bears, though sightings are rare. For even more excitement, eager adventurers can join the MammothMarch, an annual event hosted in the state park. Hikers can test their endurance on a 20-mile trek through the Piney Bluff Trails while enjoying the competition together with fellow nature fiends.
Extend your adventures at Dunns Creek with an overnight stay. Only about 20 minutes away by car is the town of Palatka, where weary travelers can book a room at hotels like the Best Western or the Hampton Inn. Those who prefer camping should stop at the Shell Harbour RV campground, which offers peaceful views of the St. Johns River. For more wilderness adventures nearby, head over to Tiger Bay State Park for hiking, birdwatching, and paddling.