This Popular Cruise Line Is Abruptly Cancelling 2027 Itineraries, Affecting Caribbean-Bound Tourists

Taking a cruise can be an easy way to see several locales without having to keep packing and unpacking, switching hotels, or finding transportation. It remains a popular way to travel, with 37.2 million people having taken a cruise in 2025, according to Cruise Lines International Association. However, some travelers who booked 2027 cruises with Royal Caribbean have had their trips canceled. Per People, the cruise line notified some passengers in March 2026 that their summer 2027 sailings aboard Freedom of the Seas would no longer take place. A total of 20 sailings scheduled between May and September 2027 have been canceled as the ship is set to be redeployed to Southampton, England.

Royal Caribbean told the outlet in a statement, "Deployment planning is dynamic and regularly reviewed based on demand, capacity requirements, and broader fleet considerations. As part of this process, we've made the decision to redeploy Freedom of the Seas to Southampton in 2027. Guests and travel partners are being contacted directly with details about their sailings and available options."

Cancellations can occur for many reasons other than redeployment. For instance, Royal Caribbean canceled several trips to Labadee, Haiti, due to safety concerns, and Celebrity Cruises followed suit. Still, the changes may be frustrating for passengers who have already planned their summer travel. The cruise line has offered four different options for affected guests.