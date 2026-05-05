This Popular Cruise Line Is Abruptly Cancelling 2027 Itineraries, Affecting Caribbean-Bound Tourists
Taking a cruise can be an easy way to see several locales without having to keep packing and unpacking, switching hotels, or finding transportation. It remains a popular way to travel, with 37.2 million people having taken a cruise in 2025, according to Cruise Lines International Association. However, some travelers who booked 2027 cruises with Royal Caribbean have had their trips canceled. Per People, the cruise line notified some passengers in March 2026 that their summer 2027 sailings aboard Freedom of the Seas would no longer take place. A total of 20 sailings scheduled between May and September 2027 have been canceled as the ship is set to be redeployed to Southampton, England.
Royal Caribbean told the outlet in a statement, "Deployment planning is dynamic and regularly reviewed based on demand, capacity requirements, and broader fleet considerations. As part of this process, we've made the decision to redeploy Freedom of the Seas to Southampton in 2027. Guests and travel partners are being contacted directly with details about their sailings and available options."
Cancellations can occur for many reasons other than redeployment. For instance, Royal Caribbean canceled several trips to Labadee, Haiti, due to safety concerns, and Celebrity Cruises followed suit. Still, the changes may be frustrating for passengers who have already planned their summer travel. The cruise line has offered four different options for affected guests.
What Royal Caribbean is offering affected passengers
While it's disappointing to suddenly have a change of plans, the alternatives mean passengers aren't necessarily getting the short end of the stick. Passengers may be automatically rebooked on a 4-night Perfect Day at CocoCay — a private destination owned by Royal Caribbean – and Bahamas sailing aboard Wonder of the Seas, departing September 20, 2027, round-trip from Miami. For some cruisers, that means a different destination and a shorter itinerary. Previously scheduled trips included 5-night cruises to the Dominican Republic and Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as 9-night sailings to ports such as Aruba and Curaçao. Passengers who accept the automatic rebooking will have their original stateroom fare applied to the new cruise. If the replacement sailing is shorter, the fare will be prorated and the remaining balance refunded. (This applies to the cruise fare only.)
A second option allows passengers to choose between a 5-night Western Caribbean sailing on Adventure of the Seas or a 3-night Bahamas getaway on Jewel of the Seas, with pricing adjusted accordingly. A third option is to rebook on a different Royal Caribbean sailing without a change fee, though passengers must pay any fare difference. Then there's the fourth option: receive a full refund to the original form of payment.
The April 1 deadline to choose, however, has passed. Airfare may present additional challenges, though flights booked through Royal Caribbean will be automatically refunded; travelers who booked independently may need to work directly with airlines. Still, with more than a year before the affected sailings, you have time to adjust your plans.