Indiana's Historic Power Plant Turned Science Hub Is A Fort Wayne Favorite For The Whole Family
While Indiana may be known for basketball and Hoosier hospitality, it's also the second-largest consumer of coal in the U.S. due to its robust industry sector. When power plants are no longer able to meet the needs of their communities, they're often converted into renewable energy infrastructure or something entirely new.
As the most visited museum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Science Central is a former coal-powered power plant turned hands-on learning center for kids and adults. Since opening its doors in 1995, visitors have explored 35,000 square feet of exhibit space, including 200 permanent and several rotating exhibits. Children can zoom down a two-story twisting slide or figure out how obstacles change water flow at a wet table, while lifelong learners can try out the Giant Kaleidoscope. In March 2026, the museum opened a $3.2 million planetarium with four daily demonstrations.
Originally built in 1929, the power plant supplied energy to 33,000 people before closing in 1975. "At its peak, during the 1950's, City Light & Power's four generators and five 60' tall boilers produced a total of 47,500 Kilowatts of electricity," per Science Central. Today, rainbow paint covers the smokestacks and children's voices replace the clang of machinery. In addition to being a fun way to spend a couple of hours, Science Central encourages kids to be curious about how our world works and has welcomed over 3 million people since opening.
Things to do and see at Science Central
Science Central isn't as famous as America's absolute best science museums, but it consistently wins regional and national awards. Although the center is billed as an all-ages destination with a designated area for kids under seven, it's up to parents to check the website and determine whether the exhibits are appropriate for their children. If you're a first-time visitor, the center recommends starting with a stop at the Demonstration Theater. Watch educators harness the power of electricity or perform other live science experiments with audience participation.
Popular permanent exhibits include the topography sandbox (TopoBox), where kids use sensors to build mountains and canyons, and the interactive Ball Wall's ramps and roller-coaster-like shoots. Step into the Recollection Room to create infrared imagery on a huge screen or visit the Nature Nook to meet iguanas and see how caregivers coordinate meal prep for all the critters.
At the beginning of 2026, the planetarium opened its doors, featuring a dome measuring 21 feet tall and 28 feet wide. Besides the daily shows, the center offers specialty events like a Pink Floyd-inspired lunar laser show and lecture series. For another out-of-this-world experience, check out Science on a Sphere. This 50-pound orb uses technology created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to bring the celestial bodies to life.
Planning your visit to Science Central
While you can always show up and see what's on display, it's a good idea to check the center's Instagram page or calendar for upcoming events and demonstrations. Get your hands dirty at International Mud Day or visit on Egg Drop day and learn about physics as you design a contraption to keep an egg from breaking during a long fall.
Compared to the largest natural history collection in the world at the Natural History Museum in Washington, D.C., Science Central is small. However, plan to spend at least 2 to 3 hours here. This will give you enough time to see all of the exhibits without feeling rushed. Depending on the time of year, the center's opening hours vary, so you'll want to check them before planning your trip. Parents note that there's no on-site restaurant, but you can eat in a designated area if you bring your own food.
Visitors recommend buying tickets online before you arrive. Not only does this cut down on time waiting in line, but it's also slightly cheaper. General admission tickets cost $12 at the door or $11 online. Kids 2 and under enter for free, and kids over 3 pay the same price as adults. For another kid-friendly activity in Indiana, check out the "sprayground" and scenic trails at Fort Wayne's Buckner Park.