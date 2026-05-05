Indiana's Historic Power Plant Turned Science Hub Is A Fort Wayne Favorite For The Whole Family

While Indiana may be known for basketball and Hoosier hospitality, it's also the second-largest consumer of coal in the U.S. due to its robust industry sector. When power plants are no longer able to meet the needs of their communities, they're often converted into renewable energy infrastructure or something entirely new.

As the most visited museum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Science Central is a former coal-powered power plant turned hands-on learning center for kids and adults. Since opening its doors in 1995, visitors have explored 35,000 square feet of exhibit space, including 200 permanent and several rotating exhibits. Children can zoom down a two-story twisting slide or figure out how obstacles change water flow at a wet table, while lifelong learners can try out the Giant Kaleidoscope. In March 2026, the museum opened a $3.2 million planetarium with four daily demonstrations.

Originally built in 1929, the power plant supplied energy to 33,000 people before closing in 1975. "At its peak, during the 1950's, City Light & Power's four generators and five 60' tall boilers produced a total of 47,500 Kilowatts of electricity," per Science Central. Today, rainbow paint covers the smokestacks and children's voices replace the clang of machinery. In addition to being a fun way to spend a couple of hours, Science Central encourages kids to be curious about how our world works and has welcomed over 3 million people since opening.