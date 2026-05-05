Florida's Tiny Panhandle City Is Famous For Unique Honey And Eerie Dead Lakes

One of the common mistakes people make on their Florida vacation is not making time to visit the natural, rural areas, and I was determined not to make that faux pas on my trip to the Panhandle. While I had plenty of beach time, little did I know that one of my favorite parts of this trip would be trading the blue waters of the Gulf for the swampy waters of the Dead Lakes. It was such a drastic change from the beachside vibes, but my side quest to the tiny town of Wewahitchka was a sweet add-on — literally. Besides the eerie, yet striking lakes, this town is famous for one other thing: Tupelo Honey.

This unique honey isn't new to Wewahitchka (or Wewa as its called by the locals). It's a part of the area's history and heritage, even making the city famous in 1997 when the movie "Ulee's Gold" was released. In the film, Peter Fonda and Jessica Biel help tell the story surrouding the life of a beekeeper in Wewa. The unique honey is made from nectar that comes from white tupelo gum trees. While the trees can't be found everywhere, they are plentiful in the Dead Lakes area. I was lucky to go out on the water at just the right time in mid-April to see them in bloom — and taste the local delicacy.

As a disclaimer, I visited this area as a guest of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council. While they assumed the cost of my trip, I loved the honey so much that I personally spent lots of money there so I could stock up and bring some home. Even the beeswax candles were calling my name. However, free tastings are available for everyone who visits Smiley Honey, a local, family-owned store that has been around since 1989.