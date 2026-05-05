Florida's Tiny Panhandle City Is Famous For Unique Honey And Eerie Dead Lakes
One of the common mistakes people make on their Florida vacation is not making time to visit the natural, rural areas, and I was determined not to make that faux pas on my trip to the Panhandle. While I had plenty of beach time, little did I know that one of my favorite parts of this trip would be trading the blue waters of the Gulf for the swampy waters of the Dead Lakes. It was such a drastic change from the beachside vibes, but my side quest to the tiny town of Wewahitchka was a sweet add-on — literally. Besides the eerie, yet striking lakes, this town is famous for one other thing: Tupelo Honey.
This unique honey isn't new to Wewahitchka (or Wewa as its called by the locals). It's a part of the area's history and heritage, even making the city famous in 1997 when the movie "Ulee's Gold" was released. In the film, Peter Fonda and Jessica Biel help tell the story surrouding the life of a beekeeper in Wewa. The unique honey is made from nectar that comes from white tupelo gum trees. While the trees can't be found everywhere, they are plentiful in the Dead Lakes area. I was lucky to go out on the water at just the right time in mid-April to see them in bloom — and taste the local delicacy.
As a disclaimer, I visited this area as a guest of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council. While they assumed the cost of my trip, I loved the honey so much that I personally spent lots of money there so I could stock up and bring some home. Even the beeswax candles were calling my name. However, free tastings are available for everyone who visits Smiley Honey, a local, family-owned store that has been around since 1989.
Tasting the rare Tupelo honey
I am a big fan of honey, but I have never tried Tupelo honey, as it's typically harder to find. This kind is rarer than other varieties because even though Tupelo trees bloom annually, the season only lasts for two to three weeks. Local beekeepers make as much honey as they can during that time, but once it's gone, it's gone.
During my trip, our taste buds led us to Smiley Honey, and upon arrival, we were given samples. I was surprised to find how smooth the treat was — it's sweet but not overpowering. There were several other varieties of honey to try alongside it, even unique flavors such as coffee blossom and lychee. I liked them all, but personally, Tupelo honey was my favorite, as shown by my shopping bag. I really enjoyed the hot Tupelo honey as well. They had other beeswax products on-site, including candles, lotion, and soap.
My visit was a tasty yet educational experience. We were able to see the honey being bottled, and our host shared what made it special. She explained that Tupelo honey is unique in its makeup, which gives it a "higher antioxidant count and lower glycemic index." Smiley Honey's website even shows that it may be a good alternative sweetener for diabetics, too. In addition to tasting good, it's good for you. The tiny town also hosts a free festival to celebrate its sweet claim to fame. The Tupelo Honey Festival is an annual event that happens on the third Saturday of May. There's live entertainment, artisans, and of course — more honey tasting.
Boating on the Dead Lakes in search of the Tupelo trees
Wewa owes its honey fame to the Dead Lakes, as Tupelo trees thrive in the swampy water. Local beekeepers keep hives in strategic locations so the bees can collect nectar from the Tupelo blossoms. I was intrigued to have some on-the-water time to see the origin of this rare honey up close. Plus, the creepy name alone made me curious.
Captain Matt from Off the Map Expeditions took us out for a pontoon tour, and the company also does kayaking excursions. The water is dark and still, which does make it a little eerie. But the name is misleading — I was shocked at how much life I actually saw out there. I spotted so many birds, and it's known to be a good fishing spot, too. Although this body of water didn't rank as one of the five most alligator-filled destinations in Florida, these toothy creatures still linger there. Tupelo trees were blooming alongside the Cypress, and the bees were loving it. You'll see thousands of dead, archaic cypress stumps, too, hence the name.
If you venture out on your own, there's a boat ramp at Dead Lakes Park to launch your vessel, but be careful of the many cypress stumps in the water. Visitors coming with a camper can stay at the Dead Lakes RV Campground, but those looking for a traditional hotel room or a vacation rental should opt for Port St. Joe, less than half an hour away. It's another secret city on Florida's "Forgotten Coast" with a walkable downtown and sugar-sand beaches.