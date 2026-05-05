Las Vegas' Oldest Japanese Restaurant Is A Local Favorite With Fresh Flavor Featured By Guy Fieri

As one of the top foodie cities in the United States (per a WalletHub study), Las Vegas has mouth-watering buffets beloved by reviewers, restaurants promoted by celebrity chefs, and plenty of diverse eateries to choose from. The dining options vary as much as the hotel casino themes, with amazing cuisine from all over the world. Additionally, some of the best ways to have fun in Las Vegas without stepping foot in a casino definitely involve checking out this international food scene.

Osaka Japanese Bistro opened in 1967 as Las Vegas' first-ever Japanese restaurant. In the years since, it has consistently ranked among the best food options in the city, winning the Las Vegas Review Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" award 20 times (via the restaurant's website). In an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Osaka Japanese Bistro received Guy Fieri's seal of approval, too. Second-generation American and owner Gene Nakanishi told Fieri that he believes the restaurant has lasted this long because "we're authentic. We do everything old school." Fieri got to witness this firsthand when one of the chefs explained that they import their fish whole in order to chop it fresh themselves and that they make their sauces in-house.