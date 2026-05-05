Las Vegas' Oldest Japanese Restaurant Is A Local Favorite With Fresh Flavor Featured By Guy Fieri
As one of the top foodie cities in the United States (per a WalletHub study), Las Vegas has mouth-watering buffets beloved by reviewers, restaurants promoted by celebrity chefs, and plenty of diverse eateries to choose from. The dining options vary as much as the hotel casino themes, with amazing cuisine from all over the world. Additionally, some of the best ways to have fun in Las Vegas without stepping foot in a casino definitely involve checking out this international food scene.
Osaka Japanese Bistro opened in 1967 as Las Vegas' first-ever Japanese restaurant. In the years since, it has consistently ranked among the best food options in the city, winning the Las Vegas Review Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" award 20 times (via the restaurant's website). In an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Osaka Japanese Bistro received Guy Fieri's seal of approval, too. Second-generation American and owner Gene Nakanishi told Fieri that he believes the restaurant has lasted this long because "we're authentic. We do everything old school." Fieri got to witness this firsthand when one of the chefs explained that they import their fish whole in order to chop it fresh themselves and that they make their sauces in-house.
Pick from sushi, teppanyaki, and more at Osaka Japanese Bistro
When featuring Osaka Japanese Bistro on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri loved the fan-favorite Roppongi roll, calling it "dynamite," while another customer described it as "an art form." The roll includes spicy tuna, scallions, smelt eggs, and house-made yum yum sauce. Another unique offering is the Ultimate Osaka with shrimp tempura and eel. Overall, Osaka Japanese Bistro has 75 different sushi roll options. Even better, almost all of these sushi meals are only around $20 or less.
Aside from sushi, Osaka Japanese Bistro has a teppanyaki grill serving chicken, wagyu steak, shrimp, lobster, and fried rice, all cooked right at your table. Another menu features tuna poke, age gyoza, soft shell crab, katsu curry, and much more. Osaka Japanese Bistro is known for its udon noodle soups, too. Get a bowl with marinated fried tofu, chicken, shrimp tempura, or curry. Some of the ingredients that this restaurant uses are rarely found outside of Japan, which further proves its authenticity. And in alignment with the fact that Vegas ranks as the world's best city for nightlife, Osaka Japanese Bistro is open until 2 a.m.