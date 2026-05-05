Your Plane's Overhead Luggage Storage Once Had A Much Comfier Use In The '50s

Modern-day commercial flights aren't known for comfort. An overseas trip will have many travelers frantically researching how to survive a long-haul flight, with limited leg room and difficult sleeping arrangements unless you're willing to shell out for business class. But only a few decades ago, a comfortable overnight wasn't the rarity it is today: An ingenious use of cabin space gave passengers a place to sleep in what is now the overhead luggage compartment.

Several midcentury airlines used the compartment above some seats as a sleeping space. It was a feature on ultra-luxury planes, like the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser used by Pan Am and other airlines of the era. Though the exact layout of these bed-style seats depended upon the plane, seat type, or airline, these typically double-decker sleeping berths ensured passengers on long flights would have privacy, room to relax, and the luxurious meals that were once typical airline fare.

Granted, not all seats on 1950s planes came with this luxury option, and comfortable in-flight sleeping arrangements never came cheap. Typical fares for these bed-style seats, adjusted for inflation, would cost thousands of dollars today, comparable to business and first-class on modern airlines. But during the 1950s Golden Age of Travel, there weren't any affordable airfare options — even a short flight might cost the equivalent of over a thousand dollars today. So it might have made a little more sense to shell out on a blissful night in a private overhead bunk if you were already ponying up 5% of your salary to get on a plane at all.