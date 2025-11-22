5 Ways 1970s Air Travel Was A Totally Different Experience Than Today

In the decades since air travel was first introduced, flying across the world has become the norm. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), over 44,000 flights land or take off from U.S. airports, ferrying more than 3 million passengers daily. It's a far cry from the highly exclusive and luxurious flights of the golden age of commercial flying.

The world's first commercial flight carried exactly two people, including the pilot, from St. Petersburg, Florida, to Tampa, Florida in 1914. By the 1950s, air travel had become more refined, catering exclusively to the rich. The period spanning the 1950s to the 1970s would go on to be known as the golden age of air travel, thanks to its luxurious flights, free-flowing complimentary alcohol, and a laissez-faire attitude towards security.

Flying in the '70s was a completely different experience compared to today. Air routes were limited, and airline employees would write down passenger details on a ticket jacket. A combination of airline innovations and a growing competitive market made tickets cheaper than they had ever been before, while the soft product — meals, service, amenities, etc. — remained top-tier. These five things were actually really common parts of flying in the 1970s, even though they're unheard of today.