Not Coachella, Not Lollapalooza — Wisconsin Is Home To America's Largest Music Festival

One of the cool things about Summerfest is that it takes place right on the shore of Lake Michigan, in downtown Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, the stylish neighborhood with a walkable arts scene. Its stages and attractions are spread across 75 acres within the Henry Maier Festival Park. The performers are scheduled over three weekends, and you have a few ticket options depending on how many days or weekends you want to attend: a full nine-day pass, a three-day pass (valid for any three days across the weekends), and a day-long, general admission ticket. As of this writing, prices range from $30 to $130, depending on the ticket type.

Even if you're not set on seeing any particular artist performing at Summerfest, it could be worth it for the other offerings of the festival. "If you go for vibes and to be open to finding some new music you like, eating fair food, walking around, and taking in the sights... You will have a blast," one Reddit user shares. Aside from its stages, the festival grounds include food vendors, wine bars, and a Ferris wheel.

If you'll be flying in for the festival, you can land at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. From there, it's about a 15-minute drive to the Summerfest grounds, and there are parking lots lined up all along the park's city edge (you can also buy parking passes in advance to guarantee a spot). There are many ways to get to the festival by public transit, too, with Milwaukee among the cities with the best public transportation in the Midwest. There's a special shuttle service during the festival weekends leaving from designated spots around the city, and it's linked to the CONNECT 1 BRT line.