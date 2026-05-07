Not Coachella, Not Lollapalooza — Wisconsin Is Home To America's Largest Music Festival
There are regular music festivals, and then there are festivals so large that they feel more like temporary cities. The appeal of these mega-festivals isn't for everyone, certainly, but if you enjoy the feeling of a massive collective celebrating music together, with an abundance of fellow attendees who share your passion, they can be electrifying. Summerfest is exactly that kind of experience made for the traveler who's drawn to big crowds and big energy, who relishes in maximalism and multi-stage intensity, held in Wisconsin's Milwaukee, the "city of festivals" with year-round excitement. In 2025, Summerfest had over 600,000 attendees, as reported by BizTimes Milwaukee, making it the most-attended ticketed music festival in the country. By contrast, Lollapalooza had about 400,000 attendees, and Coachella had around 240,000 attendees in 2025.
With that many attendees, Summerfest becomes a gathering bigger than Baltimore's population for its three-weekend run in June and July. But 600,000 is actually a lower attendance year for the festival's history. As BizTimes Milwaukee reported, Summerfest was getting over 700,000 attendees a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and it reached over 830,000 in 2017, which would put its footprint on par with San Francisco's population. In 1999, Summerfest even claimed the Guinness World Record for the world's largest music festival — a moniker it still uses today in some brand copy — though it's since been surpassed by other international festivals (via BBC). Nevertheless, with its metropolitan attendance numbers, 12 permanent stages, and over 600 musical performers, Summerfest remains unmatched in the U.S.
What to know about attending Summerfest
One of the cool things about Summerfest is that it takes place right on the shore of Lake Michigan, in downtown Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, the stylish neighborhood with a walkable arts scene. Its stages and attractions are spread across 75 acres within the Henry Maier Festival Park. The performers are scheduled over three weekends, and you have a few ticket options depending on how many days or weekends you want to attend: a full nine-day pass, a three-day pass (valid for any three days across the weekends), and a day-long, general admission ticket. As of this writing, prices range from $30 to $130, depending on the ticket type.
Even if you're not set on seeing any particular artist performing at Summerfest, it could be worth it for the other offerings of the festival. "If you go for vibes and to be open to finding some new music you like, eating fair food, walking around, and taking in the sights... You will have a blast," one Reddit user shares. Aside from its stages, the festival grounds include food vendors, wine bars, and a Ferris wheel.
If you'll be flying in for the festival, you can land at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. From there, it's about a 15-minute drive to the Summerfest grounds, and there are parking lots lined up all along the park's city edge (you can also buy parking passes in advance to guarantee a spot). There are many ways to get to the festival by public transit, too, with Milwaukee among the cities with the best public transportation in the Midwest. There's a special shuttle service during the festival weekends leaving from designated spots around the city, and it's linked to the CONNECT 1 BRT line.