The Midwest's 'City Of Festivals' Downtown Area Has Year-Round Excitement, Tasty Food, And A Scenic Lakefront

Milwaukee has gained a reputation in recent years as the culinary capital of the Midwest. It was named the best culinary city in Midwest Living's 2023 Best of the Midwest Awards after local chefs netted a record nine 2022 James Beard Award semifinal slots and the Midwest Best Chef winner (Dane Baldwin from The Diplomat, a Lower East Side restaurant known for its approachable yet innovative American cuisine). Milwaukee's culinary cred got another boost in 2024 as a host city for season 21 of "Top Chef," which featured spots like the historic Miller Caves and Blu at the Pfister, a rooftop bar serving skyline views alongside classic cocktails. From sampling Wisconsin's famous cheese curds to scoping out the fresh finds at Milwaukee Public Market, downtown Milwaukee has a lot for foodies to savor.

And there's more to do in downtown Milwaukee than eat. It's where you'll find the Milwaukee Public Museum, the most visited museum in Wisconsin, which houses more than 4 million objects in its immersive exhibits. There are more museums to explore elsewhere in the city, like Discovery World and the Milwaukee Art Museum on East Town's Milwaukee Street, or unique collections like the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. For live entertainment, you can catch a Bucks game or concert at Fiserv Forum or see a show in one of the 18 performance spaces in the Milwaukee Theater District. Along with these permanent fixtures, downtown Milwaukee's year-round festival lineup and beautiful outdoor spaces add even more reasons to visit this vibrant part of the city.