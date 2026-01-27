5 Midwest Cities With The Best Public Transportation

When talking about public transit in the United States, the East Coast gets the most credit. Cities like New York City and Washington, D.C., are often called the best places for public transit in the country. Conversations like these completely overlook the Midwest, or at best only mention Chicago. But besides Chicago (which is one of the best cities for living completely without a car), several other Midwestern cities can be found in AllTransit's Top 25 list of the best cities for public transportation in the country.

This wasn't always the case. Several Midwestern cities have seen a notable improvement in public transportation options in recent years, thanks to an increase in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in cities like Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee. The benefits of public transportation are numerous, including improving walkability (and therefore community health), lowering pollution, and reducing traffic. According to a 2025 report from the Federal Transit Administration, public transportation ridership grew by over 17% from 2022 to 2023. So, if you want to travel to a Midwestern city where you can get around and explore with public transit, below are the five Midwest cities with the best public transportation systems.