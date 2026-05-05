California's Oldest Continuously-Operating Boutique Hotel That Housed Famous Americans Is Still Open Today

Within the lush green foothills of the Sierra Nevada, in the frontier town of Grass Valley, lies a historic northern California gem: the Holbrooke Hotel. Retaining its Old West flavor but adapted for the modern-day traveler, the Holbrooke is both a nostalgic trip into the area's rough-and-tumble past and an elegant, timeless spot for a serene getaway.

The current structure dates back to 1862, making it California's oldest continuously-operating boutique hotel, and it was registered as a California Historical Landmark in 1977. The bar around which it was built, the Golden Gate Saloon, holds the same distinction for saloons in the Mother Lode region (a gold-rich, 150-mile stretch of Sierra Nevada land). Throughout its history, the Holbrooke has housed several famous Americans: Literary legends Bret Harte and Mark Twain likely penned new work over a glass of whiskey or two at the saloon. Renowned boxing champions Bob Fitzsimmons and James J. Corbett ("Gentleman Jim") took leave of the ring for the comfort of a stay here. And former U.S. presidents Ulysses S. Grant, James A. Garfield, Grover Cleveland, and Benjamin Harrison also rested their heads in these stately quarters.

There are 28 rooms of various categories on offer in the Purcell Carriage House, just steps from the main building, and in the Holbrooke itself, including the cozy Purcell Double Full, the stylish Holbrooke Queen, and the spacious Purcell King. You'll find on-site dining at the Golden Gate Saloon, which serves up contemporary, California-based cuisine, along with libations galore at the Iron Door cellar bar, an intimate cocktail lounge set in what was once a brothel and a speakeasy during Prohibition. For fans of the occult, there's another reason you should consider booking a room: The Holbrooke is said to be one of the best haunted hotels across America to stay at.