New York's Largest Shopping Mall Is An Entertainment Hub With Premium Shops And Restaurants
Malls across North America have become more than just places to shop; they're experience-driven destinations. West Edmonton Mall in Canada has its own waterpark, and the Mall of America in Minnesota has a Nickelodeon-themed amusement park. One New York shopping center is so big, it has its own zip code: Destiny USA. The state's largest shopping mall is situated on a lakefront property, and it's a six-minute drive from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport (also accessible by bus). The mall sees at least 26 million annual visitors, with Oxford Economics having predicted even higher numbers (29 million) back in 2014. At a whopping 2.4 million square feet — roughly 55 acres — Destiny USA has no problem accommodating the influx of shoppers.
While it houses premium brands like Kate Spade, Oakley, Anthropologie, and Swarovski, Destiny USA is not just a retail center — it's a full-blown entertainment hub. Stacked four levels high, the top floor is dedicated to activities you won't find at your typical mall, including 24 lanes of bowling, a laser tag arena, axe-throwing stations, virtual reality adventures, billiards, and bumper cars. Adventure-seekers can find all of this inside Apex Entertainment Syracuse – just one of the many entertainment-focused establishments at Destiny USA — and this venue is nearly the size of a football field.
Dining is equally diverse, with everything from fast food favorites to sophisticated restaurants, vibrant bars, and relaxing cafes. From the Melting Pot to Mojito's Cantina Mexican Grill and Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters, foodies have tons of options. There are even on-site accommodations at the Embassy Suites hotel just steps away from the mall's entrance. With a unique mix of activities, stores, restaurants, and a place to sleep, travelers can visit year-round — especially on snowy Syracuse afternoons.
Where to shop and eat at Destiny USA
Whether you're looking for a casual new wardrobe or something glamorous to elevate your style, Destiny USA has a variety of places for you to browse. Lululemon and Aerie satisfy the athleisure taste, while Urban Outfitters and PacSun target the everyday aesthetic. Chic purses, diamond rings, and expensive wallets are offered at premier shops on varying levels. Brands like Coach, Lane Bryant, Pandora, and Michael Kors are sprinkled throughout the mall, giving shoppers more elegant options to add to their closets.
The mall also provides smaller businesses with the opportunity to showcase their products. Roc Gold & Diamond offers a local alternative to larger jewelry retailers, and Leggings Sphere is a more boutique take on stores that carry similar products, like Lululemon and Garage.
Dining options also reflect this mix, with smaller chains like Aloha Krab and Pok'e Noodle adding variety beyond national brands. Aloha Krab's cajun seafood cuisine and Pok'e Noodle's Asian-inspired twist provide Syracuse with more unique, regional concepts. But Desinty USA has even more global flavors to offer; no matter what visitors are craving, the mall likely has it. Chains like Texas de Brazil, Dunkin', Charleys Cheesesteaks, and P.F. Chang's have familiar favorites. At Destiny USA, you'll always leave with shopping bags and a satisfied appetite.
Why Destiny USA has become more of an attraction than a shopping mall
Travelers visit Destiny USA as a vacation spot, rather than a place to buy a cute outfit and try an Auntie Anne's pretzel at the food court. The Embassy Suites is steps away from the four-story shopping center, giving guests a place to sleep. After check-in, they can get straight to the entertainment. The common, first, and second levels are for restaurants and shops, but the third level is dedicated to adventure.
Guests can use the escalator to head into an upside-down, "broken" WonderWorks building, setting the tone for what's to come. Many guests are awed by the architecture alone, but just beside WonderWorks is a 55,000-square-foot Apex Entertainment Syracuse center. It features more than 50 arcade games, 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, and even 360-degree bumper cars. There's a restaurant inside (The Pit Stop Tavern), so there's no need to leave the area to fuel up. The third level also has a Dave & Buster's and 5 Wits, an immersive, live-action experience, as well as an IMAX 3D theater.
While these major shopping malls with amusement centers, theaters, and water parks strive to provide leisure for their customers, some shopping centers also have historical significance. For Destiny USA, it's the Antique Carousel. The carousel was created in 1909 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company. It has traveled between multiple parks before finding its forever home in the Syracuse mall. Now, guests can ride a classic piece of American history. Just like many of the biggest shopping malls in America, Destiny USA is more than just a retail space, but a culinary journey, a multifaceted adventure, and a literal vacation destination.