New York's Largest Shopping Mall Is An Entertainment Hub With Premium Shops And Restaurants

Malls across North America have become more than just places to shop; they're experience-driven destinations. West Edmonton Mall in Canada has its own waterpark, and the Mall of America in Minnesota has a Nickelodeon-themed amusement park. One New York shopping center is so big, it has its own zip code: Destiny USA. The state's largest shopping mall is situated on a lakefront property, and it's a six-minute drive from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport (also accessible by bus). The mall sees at least 26 million annual visitors, with Oxford Economics having predicted even higher numbers (29 million) back in 2014. At a whopping 2.4 million square feet — roughly 55 acres — Destiny USA has no problem accommodating the influx of shoppers.

While it houses premium brands like Kate Spade, Oakley, Anthropologie, and Swarovski, Destiny USA is not just a retail center — it's a full-blown entertainment hub. Stacked four levels high, the top floor is dedicated to activities you won't find at your typical mall, including 24 lanes of bowling, a laser tag arena, axe-throwing stations, virtual reality adventures, billiards, and bumper cars. Adventure-seekers can find all of this inside Apex Entertainment Syracuse – just one of the many entertainment-focused establishments at Destiny USA — and this venue is nearly the size of a football field.

Dining is equally diverse, with everything from fast food favorites to sophisticated restaurants, vibrant bars, and relaxing cafes. From the Melting Pot to Mojito's Cantina Mexican Grill and Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters, foodies have tons of options. There are even on-site accommodations at the Embassy Suites hotel just steps away from the mall's entrance. With a unique mix of activities, stores, restaurants, and a place to sleep, travelers can visit year-round — especially on snowy Syracuse afternoons.