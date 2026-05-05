Wyoming's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Jaw-Dropping Destination With World-Class Fishing And Colorful Canyon Views

Before the lake existed, the Green River flowed through this valley. Engineers wanted to store drinking water and harness hydroelectric power, so they built the Flaming Gorge Dam, a 502-foot-tall concrete wall that held back the river's flow. The project was completed in 1964, resulting in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, and the recreational area — which covers 207,000 acres of public land and water — was established 4 years later. The structure is located near the town of Dutch John, Utah (population 138), and although access to the dam itself is restricted, you can catch impressive views from the waters' banks. There's also a visitor center with a scale model and an informational video about its history and construction.

Most visitors, of course, just want to play in the water. There are several boat launches around Dutch John that allow kayakers, rafters, and stand-up paddleboarders to make their way across the still waters. The relatively narrow channels will make you feel like you're making progress. Motorboats are also permitted in the reservoir, and waterskiing is a popular local activity. Miles of rocky surfaces and sheer drops also make for fantastic cliff-jumping.

Then there's the fishing. Anglers come here from around the world to hook the Flaming Gorge's trout, including tiger, rainbow, brown, and more. The varied waters lend themselves to a range of styles, from long-lining to fly fishing. The regulations regarding fishing licenses vary depending on your age and which of the two states you do it in, so make sure to read up on the rules before casting your line. Like Keyhole State Park, this Wyoming recreation area is an under-the-radar gem for kayaking, fishing, and camping.