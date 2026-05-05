'Indiana's Most Famous Antique Alley' Is A Charming Trail For The Ultimate Midwest Shopping Spree

For many, "antiquing" is one of the best excuses for a road trip. Not only do you get to take a long drive in the country, but you can stop at one roadside store after another, browsing displays for your next vintage find. Antiquing lies at the intersection of travel, history, and shopping; time-tested wares are the main reason to come, yet the shops themselves may occupy vintage storefronts, converted barns, or even private homes, making the environments just as fascinating as their stock. Hunting for old items often means getting close and personal with a given community.

That's the idea behind Indiana's Antiques Alley, an established loop through Wayne and Henry Counties, just east of Indianapolis. There are lots of famous antiquing routes through the American heartland, including these 10 best Midwest destinations, but Antique Alley boasts an astonishing 1,200 different dealers. The stores are scattered along about 66 miles of scenic byways and clustered in a handful of small towns. You can theoretically use Interstate 70 to beeline from one end to the other, but the circuit is designed for more immersive travel; you can cover these secondary highways and country roads in a day, or you can stay overnight in one of many local hotels. If you're already on the lookout for the best Midwest destinations, this is one region that's worth visiting more than once.