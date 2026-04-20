The 10 Best Midwest Destinations To Shop For Antiques

Over on r/Michigan, there's one town name that comes up again and again as a recommended antique shopping destination: Allen, Michigan. Several Redditors emphasized just how much shopping there is here, with a few users even dubbing the village sandwiched between Detroit and South Bend as Michigan's "antique capital." Once you're in Allen, just head down Route 12, and you'll run into a handful of antique shops brimming with wonders you'll definitely need to make room for in your trunk. As one Reddit user advised, "The antique malls in Allen can take all day to go through." If you want to make it a two-day trip, there's even more antique shopping in adjacent Coldwater, just a few minutes' drive down the road.

Kick off your shopping adventure at Allen Antique Mall, a sprawling multi-building store with over 30,000+ square feet of treasures from more than 250 vendors to browse through. Online reviews praised the store's overall size, wide variety of offerings, reasonable pricing, and clean, attractive layout. "Great store to go back in time," shared one Google reviewer. Once you're finished there, nearby Allen Antique Barn boasts more than 24,000 square feet of antiques and collectibles with more than 150 vendors all under one roof. Also strongly recommended was the 23,000-square-foot Hog Creek Antique Mall, the newest antique mall in Allen's collection. Hog Creek's outstanding layout includes treasures that aren't always easy to find at every antique mall, like military memorabilia and antique oil cans.

Next, head to Capital Antiques, an antique mall Google reviewers recommend setting aside a couple of days for and bringing your good walking shoes. And those are just the big four among the long list of antique shops in the Allen and Coldwater area.