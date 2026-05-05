New Mexico's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Peaceful Lake Escape For Fishing, Camping, And Hiking

New Mexico is home to some of America's most distinct parks. Carlsbad Caverns National Park is hidden in the Guadalupe Mountains and has the largest accessible cave chamber in North America. Meanwhile, White Sands National Park is unique with its striking scenery that looks like an alien planet and Bandelier National Monument offers scenic trails through historic ruins, canyons, and caves. Flying under the radar, however, is a park that's not as popular as New Mexico's famous national parks and monuments, but provides all one could want for a relaxing camping, fishing, and hiking retreat. That park is El Vado Lake State Park, located high in the mountains of northern New Mexico.

El Vado has an interesting history of rapid growth, stagnation, and rebirth. At the turn of the 20th century, the town of El Vado was thriving by providing lumber primarily to the railroad industry. It was even the largest town in the county in 1910 with a population of over 1,000 residents. However by the 1920's, with the area's timber resources depleted, the logging and milling industries moved, along with the residents, to more fertile grounds. By 1935, El Vado was a ghost town. The El Vado Dam on the Rio Chama was also completed in 1935, gradually submerging the remains of the town while bringing forth El Vado Lake and creating the wild and beautiful landscape seen today.

The original, earthen dam is still in place, standing 230 feet high and 1,326 feet long, and the resulting reservoir spans 3,200 acres of gorgeous blue water. El Vado State Park sits on the eastern edge of the lake, providing the perfect base camp for all your escapades. To top it off, this paradise rests at the lofty elevation of 7,209 feet amid a spectacular and serene landscape, and it's just waiting for you to experience it.