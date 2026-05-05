New Mexico's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Peaceful Lake Escape For Fishing, Camping, And Hiking
New Mexico is home to some of America's most distinct parks. Carlsbad Caverns National Park is hidden in the Guadalupe Mountains and has the largest accessible cave chamber in North America. Meanwhile, White Sands National Park is unique with its striking scenery that looks like an alien planet and Bandelier National Monument offers scenic trails through historic ruins, canyons, and caves. Flying under the radar, however, is a park that's not as popular as New Mexico's famous national parks and monuments, but provides all one could want for a relaxing camping, fishing, and hiking retreat. That park is El Vado Lake State Park, located high in the mountains of northern New Mexico.
El Vado has an interesting history of rapid growth, stagnation, and rebirth. At the turn of the 20th century, the town of El Vado was thriving by providing lumber primarily to the railroad industry. It was even the largest town in the county in 1910 with a population of over 1,000 residents. However by the 1920's, with the area's timber resources depleted, the logging and milling industries moved, along with the residents, to more fertile grounds. By 1935, El Vado was a ghost town. The El Vado Dam on the Rio Chama was also completed in 1935, gradually submerging the remains of the town while bringing forth El Vado Lake and creating the wild and beautiful landscape seen today.
The original, earthen dam is still in place, standing 230 feet high and 1,326 feet long, and the resulting reservoir spans 3,200 acres of gorgeous blue water. El Vado State Park sits on the eastern edge of the lake, providing the perfect base camp for all your escapades. To top it off, this paradise rests at the lofty elevation of 7,209 feet amid a spectacular and serene landscape, and it's just waiting for you to experience it.
El Vado has excellent fishing and hiking
The cold, deep waters of El Vado Lake are best known for excellent trout and kokanee salmon fishing, although largemouth bass and bluegill are also known to inhabit the depths. Two boat ramps provide easy access to the water, and there are no motor or speed restrictions. The lake's undulating shoreline is notched with many serene coves, perfect for fishing from both shore or boat. In the winter ice fishing is popular when the lake freezes over, but be sure to check with park rangers about the ice thickness before venturing out over the water.
Once off the water, El Vado Lake State Park has many nature trails snaking throughout the landscape on which you can stretch your legs. The main hiking route is the 10.5-mile, out-and-back Rio Chama Trail, connecting with a trail near the glorious, quiet lake in serene Heron Lake State Park to the north. The scenic trek winds along the Chama River, through varied terrain, forests, and geological formations, and includes highlights like distinct high-desert vistas and a suspension footbridge. Keep an eye out for wildlife while you walk, notably migratory birds and bald eagles. In winter, to go along with your ice fishing, the trails at the park are popular for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Camping at El Vado Lake State Park
Camping at El Vado Lake State Park is a great way to get comfortable, relax, and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. With over 80 developed campsites distributed over eight camping areas, the sites are spacious and spread out so you won't be right atop your neighbors and can enjoy the sounds of nature. RV'ers will be happy to find several full hookup sites and a dump station. Amenities at the campground include restrooms, showers, drinking water, a playground, a boat launch, two docks, and a beach.
For those seeking an even more rugged and adventurous experience, the park has primitive beach and boat-in camping options. While these sites are lacking in conveniences, they may make up for it by the fact that beach-side campfires are permitted. Imagine cooking your freshly caught fish over a lakeside fire while the moon sparkles off the mountain-ringed water.
Getting to El Vado Lake State Park isn't the easiest, but its remoteness is pat of the iconic New Mexico experience. The closest commercial airport is San Luis Valley Regional Airport (ALS) which is 105 miles away. A little farther, but also a bit larger, is Santa Fe Municipal Airport (SAF) at a distance of 111 miles. Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ) is the closest international airport at 139 miles away.