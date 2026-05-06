Between Glacier National Park And Calgary Is Canada's Charming Day Trip Town With Rural Green Spaces

Most travelers crossing the border from Glacier National Park, Montana, to Calgary, Canada, blow past small prairie towns — unless there's a gas pump for a quick refresh. Doing so in Claresholm, Alberta, would be a mistake. It's about an hour and a half from both destinations, and those who stay for a day trip can enjoy its expansive rural green spaces that are easy to underestimate when driving down Highway 2.

With a population of around 4,100 people, Claresholm feels largely undiscovered. Today, it features charming neighborhoods with homes beside large agricultural fields. From the town's humble beginnings, it seems not much has changed. It began when a railroad was constructed between Calgary and Macleod in 1891, allowing farmers to move their cattle from Claresholm to distant markets. Later, families settled here, growing its population to what it is today.

Now, travelers can experience its recreation centers and local businesses, but most of all, they'll find peace in its lush grassy areas that feel endless. There are cozy motels and inns for overnight stays, like the Best Seven Inn or Bluebird Motel, but with a land area of just about 4 square miles, it's easy to explore its best amenities in a single day.