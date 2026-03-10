2 Lovely Alberta Cities American Expats And Retirees Should Consider That Placed Highly In A 2025 Ranking
Sometimes a trip leaves you asking, "Could I live here?" According to a 2025 ranking of the top cities to live in Canada by Global Citizen Solutions, the Alberta cities of Calgary and Edmonton have compelling reasons to consider asking this question about them.
This wasn't the first time Alberta was spotlit in 2025 for its lifestyle appeal; it was also named 2025's "most desirable region" in the world. But while the broader province of Alberta gets attention for its gorgeous mountain scenery and parks, the Global Citizen Solutions ranking shows that its two largest cities are also highly livable, with strong economic potential, sturdy healthcare, and lots to do.
In determining its rankings, Global Citizen Solutions, an international migration firm, considered employment opportunities, salaries, and costs of living, as well as non-economic amenities like outdoor recreation, healthcare, and the community friendliness towards expats. Calgary took the number one spot for all of Canada, while Edmonton came in third. Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith celebrated the win on Facebook, writing, "With no provincial sales tax, a strong economy, and affordable family homes, Alberta stands apart as the best place to live, work, and raise a family in Canada." Here's a deeper look at what makes the two Alberta cities worthy of consideration for the expat or retirement life.
Calgary's city life at the edge of the Rocky Mountains
Alberta's largest city, Calgary, is Canada's answer to Nashville. Global Citizen Solutions ranked it the most livable in the country thanks to its strong job market and salaries, access to the outdoors (it's located in Alberta's Rocky Mountain foothills), and its welcoming attitude towards new faces in the city.
The city has some lovely, walkable neighborhoods full of cafés and attractions. One that gets cited as one of Calgary's most walkable and lively is Beltline, specifically its section along 17th Avenue. A Reddit user described Beltline's draws as having "dozens of restaurants, bars and stuff to do. Multiple grocery stores, many cafes, tall buildings, lots of nightlife." Those looking for a quieter (but still walkable) neighborhood can spend time in Bridgeland, which has its own shops and bars, including the highly rated Bridgeland Distillery. It also happens to be home to the Calgary Zoo.
There's a bounty of nature in and around Calgary, too. Prince's Island Park is a gem of a park located right in the city center, cradled by the Bow River. It hosts two major annual festivals — the Canada Day celebration and the Calgary Folk Festival — among others and is crisscrossed by trails and flower gardens. Calgary is also just about an hour's drive from Banff National Park, which is famed for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue lakes. Whether you stick to the city or venture out to the Rockies, it's easy to fly in, with the Calgary International Airport located about a 15-minute drive from downtown.
The artsy, cultural hub of Edmonton
While Calgary shines for its Rockies access and economic momentum, Edmonton stands out for its Jasper National Park access and youthful spirit. Ranked third on Global Citizen Solutions' list, Edmonton also scored points for its climate. The city is sunny 325 days per year on average with summers that have minimal humidity, while winters require some strategic layering. Modern healthcare, dining and shopping options, and festivals were also highlighted in the ranking.
Edmonton provides a mix of everyday conveniences and cultural attractions. In walkable neighborhoods like Downtown and Strathcona, visitors and locals alike have access to restaurants, parks, and markets. The Old Strathcona Farmer's Market is a standout, having won a Tourism Business of the Year award in 2024 and hosting over 140 local vendors in a historic brick warehouse. The West Edmonton Mall, another of the city's most beloved attractions, won a 2025 Travelers' Choice award from Tripadvisor. It has everything from clothing stores and eateries to a massive indoor waterpark and an aquarium.
Edmonton's youthful charm shows up strongly in its artsy festivals, including the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival and the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, both held in August. Even if you don't visit during the festival season, the city has numerous ways to enjoy the arts. Edmonton is home to the Art Gallery of Alberta, for example, which is home to over 6,000 art pieces worthy of multiple visits. Long-haul travelers can fly into the Edmonton International Airport, which is just a 30-minute drive from the city center.