2 Lovely Alberta Cities American Expats And Retirees Should Consider That Placed Highly In A 2025 Ranking

Sometimes a trip leaves you asking, "Could I live here?" According to a 2025 ranking of the top cities to live in Canada by Global Citizen Solutions, the Alberta cities of Calgary and Edmonton have compelling reasons to consider asking this question about them.

This wasn't the first time Alberta was spotlit in 2025 for its lifestyle appeal; it was also named 2025's "most desirable region" in the world. But while the broader province of Alberta gets attention for its gorgeous mountain scenery and parks, the Global Citizen Solutions ranking shows that its two largest cities are also highly livable, with strong economic potential, sturdy healthcare, and lots to do.

In determining its rankings, Global Citizen Solutions, an international migration firm, considered employment opportunities, salaries, and costs of living, as well as non-economic amenities like outdoor recreation, healthcare, and the community friendliness towards expats. Calgary took the number one spot for all of Canada, while Edmonton came in third. Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith celebrated the win on Facebook, writing, "With no provincial sales tax, a strong economy, and affordable family homes, Alberta stands apart as the best place to live, work, and raise a family in Canada." Here's a deeper look at what makes the two Alberta cities worthy of consideration for the expat or retirement life.