Sandwiched Between The Kaniksu And Kootenai National Forests Is Montana's Mountain City For Outdoor Fun
When it comes to outdoor adventures, the state of Montana offers some of the best in the United States. From mountain peaks to pristine rivers and lakes, there are plenty of green spaces and stunning scenery to enjoy. But then that begs the question of whether to stay in "Big Sky Country" so that you can explore as much of the rugged terrain as possible. The city of Troy, nestled between the Kaniksu and Kootenai National Forests, is an ideal home base. Situated along the Kootenai River, Troy is the perfect outdoor escape that offers plenty of excursions and adventures.
From dining at local restaurants to sitting next to the banks of the river, Troy allows you to get away from modern life and relax for a while. Located in Western Montana, near the Idaho border, Troy has a population of around 900; it's a far cry from the big city. If you're planning the ultimate Montana adventure and are looking for a rural enclave that isn't as crowded as Yellowstone or Glacier National Park, Troy is an excellent destination for those who enjoy outdoor fun.
What to expect when visiting Troy, Montana
Because the town of Troy is so small, it's easy to experience all of its highlights, whether you're staying in town for a day or a week. As far as accommodations, there are only a few options, including the Double J Bed & Breakfast and the Lake Creek Inn. According to Google Maps, there are also a few vacation rentals available in town. Otherwise, visitors can check out accommodation options in Libby, a charming mountain town surrounded by over a thousand miles of trails, located just 20 minutes away by car along the Kootenai River.
When it comes to dining, Troy has a few highly rated options. The Iron Creek Cafe and Cantina offers visitors a traditional log cabin facade and a menu of salads, sandwiches, and burgers. Next, there's the Main Street Perk and Pub, a local coffee shop that serves meals all day, as well as coffee and dirty sodas. If you're looking for something a bit more entertaining, check out the Silver Spur Restaurant, Bar, and Casino. Here, you can grab a bite, sip on a pint, and play video poker or Keno games.
Although much of the appeal of Troy is its proximity to national forests and hiking trails, you can still enjoy the scenery while staying in town. Roosevelt Park overlooks the Kootenai River, making it a prime spot to kick back after a long day of adventuring, or to simply watch the world go by when you need a break.
How to make the most of a trip to Troy
Being in such a remote part of Montana means that Troy isn't close to any major airports or big cities. The closest international airport is in Kalispell, aka the "gateway to Glacier National Park." From there, it's just over two hours to reach Troy by car. Alternatively, if you're looking for more scenery along the way, you can head north and pass through Eureka, a charming lake town with rugged hiking trails that's close to the Canadian border.
If you're trying to explore the wilderness within Montana's borders, Kootenai National Forest is your best option. Because it spans over 2.2 million acres, there are plenty of ways to experience the forest and its incredible beauty. If you head north of Troy, you can climb the Yaak Mountain Lookout and see for miles in every direction. If you head south, you can visit the Ross Creek Scenic Area and Bull Lake. Kootenai Falls is also worth checking out from the impressive swinging bridge that crosses the Kootenai River.
If you're interested in exploring Kaniksu National Forest, most of its over 1.8 million acres are located in the Idaho panhandle, directly north of Lake Pend Oreille. In this case, depending on your travel plans, it may be better to fly in or out of Spokane International Airport, as it is less than two hours from Kaniksu.