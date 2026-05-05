Sandwiched Between The Kaniksu And Kootenai National Forests Is Montana's Mountain City For Outdoor Fun

Because the town of Troy is so small, it's easy to experience all of its highlights, whether you're staying in town for a day or a week. As far as accommodations, there are only a few options, including the Double J Bed & Breakfast and the Lake Creek Inn. According to Google Maps, there are also a few vacation rentals available in town. Otherwise, visitors can check out accommodation options in Libby, a charming mountain town surrounded by over a thousand miles of trails, located just 20 minutes away by car along the Kootenai River.

When it comes to dining, Troy has a few highly rated options. The Iron Creek Cafe and Cantina offers visitors a traditional log cabin facade and a menu of salads, sandwiches, and burgers. Next, there's the Main Street Perk and Pub, a local coffee shop that serves meals all day, as well as coffee and dirty sodas. If you're looking for something a bit more entertaining, check out the Silver Spur Restaurant, Bar, and Casino. Here, you can grab a bite, sip on a pint, and play video poker or Keno games.

Although much of the appeal of Troy is its proximity to national forests and hiking trails, you can still enjoy the scenery while staying in town. Roosevelt Park overlooks the Kootenai River, making it a prime spot to kick back after a long day of adventuring, or to simply watch the world go by when you need a break.