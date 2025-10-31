This Charming Montana City Is Surrounded By Forests, Lakes, And Over A Thousand Miles Of Scenic Trails

Revered for its rugged, wide-open terrain and sky-scraping mountains, Montana is a world of its own. This definitely holds true in the northwest corner of the state — a region blanketed by the sweeping Kootenai National Forest and rustling lakes, rivers, and streams almost too numerous to count. Sitting snugly at the foot of the Cabinet Mountain Range, right along the winding Kootenay River, the natural beauty of Big Sky Country certainly runs wild in the charming city of Libby. Home to roughly 3,300 Montanans, the community has more than 1,000 miles of beautiful hiking trails right at its backdoor, making it an absolute mecca for all things adventure.

For those looking to set up base in Libby, the city is less than a two-hour drive from Glacier Park International Airport (FCA). Taking up less than 2 square miles, the town lacks chain hotels, but there are several quaint motor inns to choose from. The Evergreen Motel, Venture Inn, and Sandman Motel are all within close proximity, and The Country Inn comes top-rated on Tripadvisor. Hometown hospitality also awaits at the Huckleberry House bed and breakfast, a true home away from home in Libby.

If you'd prefer to settle into the untamed wilderness like the cowboy days of yore, you can live out the ultimate Western lifestyle at a Montana dude ranch. The McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch lies about 40 miles outside of town, where you can learn all there is to know about the intricacies of horsemanship. "The care they give their horses and humans is superb and it shows with happy horses and smiling people," one past guest reviewed on Tripadvisor, adding that "the lodge is beautiful and the food was delicious."