This Charming Montana City Is Surrounded By Forests, Lakes, And Over A Thousand Miles Of Scenic Trails
Revered for its rugged, wide-open terrain and sky-scraping mountains, Montana is a world of its own. This definitely holds true in the northwest corner of the state — a region blanketed by the sweeping Kootenai National Forest and rustling lakes, rivers, and streams almost too numerous to count. Sitting snugly at the foot of the Cabinet Mountain Range, right along the winding Kootenay River, the natural beauty of Big Sky Country certainly runs wild in the charming city of Libby. Home to roughly 3,300 Montanans, the community has more than 1,000 miles of beautiful hiking trails right at its backdoor, making it an absolute mecca for all things adventure.
For those looking to set up base in Libby, the city is less than a two-hour drive from Glacier Park International Airport (FCA). Taking up less than 2 square miles, the town lacks chain hotels, but there are several quaint motor inns to choose from. The Evergreen Motel, Venture Inn, and Sandman Motel are all within close proximity, and The Country Inn comes top-rated on Tripadvisor. Hometown hospitality also awaits at the Huckleberry House bed and breakfast, a true home away from home in Libby.
If you'd prefer to settle into the untamed wilderness like the cowboy days of yore, you can live out the ultimate Western lifestyle at a Montana dude ranch. The McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch lies about 40 miles outside of town, where you can learn all there is to know about the intricacies of horsemanship. "The care they give their horses and humans is superb and it shows with happy horses and smiling people," one past guest reviewed on Tripadvisor, adding that "the lodge is beautiful and the food was delicious."
Roam the forest trails near Libby
The Libby area harbors some of the best things to do in Montana outside of Glacier National Park, and the Kootenai National Forest lies smack dab at the top of the list. Stretching across the Montana-Idaho border for more than 2.2 million acres, the massive forest encompasses several recreation areas, including the Northwest Peaks Scenic Area and the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness Area, a 35-mile-long string of snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys.
Kootenai National Forest features more than 1,400 miles of trails for hikers, bikers, horseback riders, and every type of adventurer in between. For epic views during your jaunt through the woods, head to Kootenai Falls. Perched on the Kootenay River — or Kootenai River, as it's also known — just downstream from Libby, the attraction is one of the largest, free-flowing waterfalls in the region. You can get a bird's-eye view of the main portion of the falls, which drops a good 30 feet, on the swinging bridge. The trail to get there is only about half a mile long and can be accessed from the parking lot on the north side of U.S. Highway 2. Although it's short, some of the trail's sections are quite rocky and steep, so be sure to wear appropriate shoes.
Rock Lake Trail, located south of Libby, is another popular route, coming top-rated on AllTrails. The moderately challenging trail is 8 miles roundtrip, taking hikers to Rock Lake through the Cabinet Mountains, with views of another gorgeous waterfall and bridge, as well as an old abandoned mine. The Libby Creek National Gold Panning Area is nearby, if you want to try your hand at panning for gold. Best part? You get to keep all the treasures you find.
Enjoy an afternoon on the lake in Libby
Rock Lake is just one of the many watering holes that can be found in and around the Kootenai National Forest. The sprawling wilderness boasts more than 100 lakes. The breathtaking McGregor Lake, with its camping and wild views, is the largest, spanning well over 1,000 acres. Located about an hour southeast of Libby, the expansive lake is a popular spot for swimming and waterskiing. There's also a ramp if you want to take your boat out for a spin, or you can roam the waters in a canoe or kayak. If you'd prefer to stay on dry land, you can tackle the nearly 3-mile McGregor Lake Shoreline Trail. Soak in the views a little longer with an overnight stay at the McGregor Lake Campground, which has more than two-dozen spots right along the shoreline.
The 90-mile reservoir known as Lake Koocanusa is much closer to town. From disc golf and camping to playgrounds and scenic vistas, you'll find much to do in this nook of Montana. Pop by the Libby Dam Visitor Center during regular business hours to learn more about the reservoir and the surrounding area. Or, buckle up and cruise along the Lake Koocanusa Scenic Byway, which snakes up the Kootenai River and reservoir via State Highway 37. The 67-mile stretch of highway connects Libby all the way to Eureka, a charming lake town surrounded by Montana's majestic mountains.