Here's What Happens If You Miss A Flight Due To TSA

Hell hath no fury like a missed flight — especially when a slow-moving TSA line is to blame. While some of the most common flight fiascos involve a missing passport, a misread departure hour, or a traffic jam, the frustration of not being able to board so close to the finish line can rattle even the most zen of travelers.

So what happens if that long TSA queue keeps you from arriving at your gate in time? To give it to you straight: don't get your hopes up about getting reimbursed by your airline. The U.S. Department of Transportation makes that clear: "If you miss the check-in deadline, you may have lost your reservation and your right to compensation if the flight is oversold." And since a TSA line hold-up is firmly outside a carrier's responsibility, airlines are technically under no obligation to issue a ticket refund or free rebooking — a reality that particularly stings if you showed up at the airport with plenty of time to spare.

Tempting as it is to cycle through the five stages of grief, the key to navigating this inevitable travel setback is by staying proactive. Feel like you aren't going to make it to your gate in time for boarding? Use the most powerful tool at your disposal: your phone. A BankMyCell survey found that 92.5% of travelers bring their phones along on trips — it may not appeal to digital detox purists, but it can be a lifesaver when it comes to salvaging your vacation. Reaching out to an airline agent while stuck in that TSA line could potentially lead to a free rebooking — or at least point you toward alternate solutions.