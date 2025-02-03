How To Find The Best Secret Locals-Only Staycation Hotel Deals In Your City
When life's daily grind has you dreaming of an escape, nothing beats a vacation. But if jetting off to a tropical island isn't in the budget, a meaningful staycation at a nice hotel is the next best thing. Sure, it's not a luxurious private island in the Maldives, but at least you're getting free breakfast and some fancy toiletries to swipe. The problem? Staycations tend to be a last-minute thing. And if you've ever tried booking a hotel on a whim, you know the drill — either you're "walked" because the place is overbooked, or you're stuck paying a premium just to sleep in a bed that isn't yours. But here's something most people overlook: locals-only discounts.
Hotels love giving deals to residents — probably because they know you won't be that tourist clogging up the concierge desk asking for restaurant recommendations. "Many hotels — for instance, those in Florida and Hawaii — offer state resident discounts," Mahesh Chaddah, co-founder of hotel booking site Reservations.com, told Fortune. "All you need is a state-issued ID at check-in, and you can save an extra 10 percent to 20 percent. So, next time you take a staycation or local getaway, make sure you show off that driver's license." And in some cases, the discounts get even better. Virgin Hotels knock up to 30% off for locals who show ID at check-in. The Four Seasons Denver has special rates for nearby residents — just book four days in advance and prove you exist beyond a P.O. box. Sonesta Hotels and Caesars Entertainment properties also have similar sweet deals.
The next time you need a break but don't want to go broke, check if your zip code comes with perks. A little insider knowledge could mean more money for room service, and isn't that the whole point?
You may also want to look into government and membership rates
Now, if you're craving a staycation but want to venture a little farther from home — somewhere you technically don't qualify as a local — don't worry. You can still score a discount without committing to a hotel's rewards program. For starters, if you work for the government, you might have access to those sweet government rates at major hotel chains like Hyatt and Marriott. Officially, these discounts are meant for business travel, but in reality? Some travelers swear you don't actually need a conference badge to cash in. "Some hotels in my area offer complimentary state rate for visiting state workers but others say only for 'official state business,'" one Reddit user said. "However none of them have ever asked about what business I am conducting ... half of these hotels barely check my state workers id and just give me the key and send me on my way." Worth a shot, right?
Not a government employee? No problem. Your memberships might unlock hidden hotel deals. AAA members can score discounts at Hilton and Choice Hotels, while AARP members can snag savings at thousands of properties worldwide. Even your workplace or university might have hotel partnerships you didn't know about. If you're curious, just call HR — they actually exist for things other than approving your PTO.
And so the next time you want a quick staycation, check if you qualify for a sneaky discount before booking full price. Whether you flash a government ID or milk a membership benefit, a little digging can turn up major savings.