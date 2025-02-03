How To Find The Best Secret Locals-Only Staycation Hotel Deals In Your City

When life's daily grind has you dreaming of an escape, nothing beats a vacation. But if jetting off to a tropical island isn't in the budget, a meaningful staycation at a nice hotel is the next best thing. Sure, it's not a luxurious private island in the Maldives, but at least you're getting free breakfast and some fancy toiletries to swipe. The problem? Staycations tend to be a last-minute thing. And if you've ever tried booking a hotel on a whim, you know the drill — either you're "walked" because the place is overbooked, or you're stuck paying a premium just to sleep in a bed that isn't yours. But here's something most people overlook: locals-only discounts.

Hotels love giving deals to residents — probably because they know you won't be that tourist clogging up the concierge desk asking for restaurant recommendations. "Many hotels — for instance, those in Florida and Hawaii — offer state resident discounts," Mahesh Chaddah, co-founder of hotel booking site Reservations.com, told Fortune. "All you need is a state-issued ID at check-in, and you can save an extra 10 percent to 20 percent. So, next time you take a staycation or local getaway, make sure you show off that driver's license." And in some cases, the discounts get even better. Virgin Hotels knock up to 30% off for locals who show ID at check-in. The Four Seasons Denver has special rates for nearby residents — just book four days in advance and prove you exist beyond a P.O. box. Sonesta Hotels and Caesars Entertainment properties also have similar sweet deals.

The next time you need a break but don't want to go broke, check if your zip code comes with perks. A little insider knowledge could mean more money for room service, and isn't that the whole point?