Nestled Against Lake Superior Is A Minnesota State Park With Secluded Camping And A Volcanic Canyon
Minnesota's state parks, recreation areas, and waysides cover some 235,000 acres across the North Star State — but there's one unique state park that is a must-visit for outdoor lovers seeking a wilderness experience. Established in 1955 and spanning 3,320 acres, George H. Crosby Manitou State Park was the first state park to be created mainly for backpackers — today, it's still a backpack-only park. The park is located in northern Minnesota, just west of the North Shore of Lake Superior.
Travel blogger North Shore Explorer sums up the park's appeal nicely, saying, "It is well worth the adventure because [it] is more rugged than other parks in the area, offers a rustic wilderness-like experience, has fewer people, and is located a bit off the beaten path." Paddling on Benson Lake (which doesn't allow motor boats) is popular, as is fishing for brown, brook, or rainbow trout in the lake. You might see wildlife like moose, bears, wolves, deer, snowshoe hares, or beavers here.
George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is part of a landscape created 1.1 billion years ago, by erupting volcanoes and glacial melt water. The best way to experience this volcanic canyon is to hike to the park's beautiful waterfall, where the Manitou River drops down 100 feet. The waterfall is divided into Lower, Middle, and Upper Falls. Besides seeing the volcanic landscapes, other highlights at this park include remote campsites and hiking trails.
Experience rustic hike-in camping
One of the best things to do at George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is to spend the night at one of the secluded campsites. There are 20 campsites in the park, many of which are near the river and four of which are at Benson Lake. All sites at this state park are walk-in sites — you'll need to hike between 0.5 and 4.5 miles to reach designated campsites.
There are no showers or flush toilets — vault toilets and field latrines are available instead. Sites typically have one to two tent pads, and may have food storage boxes or bear poles for hanging food. There is a pump with drinking water at the entrance, but at the time of writing the well is currently under repair — so no drinking water is available on site. You'll need to treat water from the lake or river before drinking. As there are no trash facilities here, be sure to leave no trace and pack out everything you bring in. Cell phone signal is unreliable or non-existent, but that's part of the rustic experience here.
The North Shore Scenic Byway is an incredible 154-mile road trip alongside Lake Superior on Highway 61, but you won't find those crowds here. One reviewer for The Dyrt praised the camping experience, calling this destination "a beautiful, remote, and rugged park that is close to the North Shore, but isolated from the busy tourist areas." A camping trip at this park may require more work and planning, but it's certainly a one-of-a-kind place to sleep under the stars.
Explore George H. Crosby Manitou's hiking trails
Hikers will want to head out on the state park's 24 miles of trails. The hike to Cascades Waterfall is 2 miles in total, and shouldn't be missed. This hike can be combined with the Humpback Trail, a Hiking Club Trail that has great views of the valley and river over 3.2 miles — it's a moderate hike through rugged terrain, with lots of ascents and descents. For an easier option, head out on the 1-mile loop around Benson Lake on the boardwalk. The Superior Hiking Trail, a 300-mile route along the North Shore, runs through this park.
George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is north of the town of Finland, and just west of Lake Superior and the North Shore. It's a 1.5-hour drive from the stunning outdoor town of Duluth, where you'll find the closest major airport. It's also just under 4 hours from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where there are many more flight options. You'll need your own vehicle to get to this park — there's a parking lot at the entrance kiosk. Discover more waterfalls and lake views at Tettegouche State Park, just a 20-minute drive away.