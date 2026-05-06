Nestled Against Lake Superior Is A Minnesota State Park With Secluded Camping And A Volcanic Canyon

Minnesota's state parks, recreation areas, and waysides cover some 235,000 acres across the North Star State — but there's one unique state park that is a must-visit for outdoor lovers seeking a wilderness experience. Established in 1955 and spanning 3,320 acres, George H. Crosby Manitou State Park was the first state park to be created mainly for backpackers — today, it's still a backpack-only park. The park is located in northern Minnesota, just west of the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Travel blogger North Shore Explorer sums up the park's appeal nicely, saying, "It is well worth the adventure because [it] is more rugged than other parks in the area, offers a rustic wilderness-like experience, has fewer people, and is located a bit off the beaten path." Paddling on Benson Lake (which doesn't allow motor boats) is popular, as is fishing for brown, brook, or rainbow trout in the lake. You might see wildlife like moose, bears, wolves, deer, snowshoe hares, or beavers here.

George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is part of a landscape created 1.1 billion years ago, by erupting volcanoes and glacial melt water. The best way to experience this volcanic canyon is to hike to the park's beautiful waterfall, where the Manitou River drops down 100 feet. The waterfall is divided into Lower, Middle, and Upper Falls. Besides seeing the volcanic landscapes, other highlights at this park include remote campsites and hiking trails.